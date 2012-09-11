Asus 1GB GeForce GTX 560TI... Will it fry my pc?

I can't find the make, model and more about this desktop. This card does have some power requirements but I can't find your PC's make, model and more.
As to heat, that's easy to deal with. Some gamers just leave the cover off and point a fan at it.
Bob
Hey all!
A close family member of mine recently purchased this graphics card for me as a gift as she knows i'm an avid gamer:
Asus 1GB GeForce GTX 560TI DirectCUII PCI-E Graphics Card
Iv checked out some reviews and heard nothing but good things about it. But I don't want to put it in my PC if its going to overheat it... I'm pretty terrible with computers so I'd appreciate any feedback as reguards to whether my current PC will be ok running this card without the need to buy additional components (though I have no issue with it if it's necessary).
Here's some of my PC's specs, though I don't know that they'll be too helpful...
Intel Core i3-2120 CPU @ 3.30ghz
4gb ram
NVIDIA GeForce GT 520.
Any advice would be greatly appreciated