Asus 1GB GeForce GTX 560TI... Will it fry my pc?

by Toffeeeee / September 11, 2012 3:14 AM PDT

Hey all!
A close family member of mine recently purchased this graphics card for me as a gift as she knows i'm an avid gamer:

Asus 1GB GeForce GTX 560TI DirectCUII PCI-E Graphics Card

Iv checked out some reviews and heard nothing but good things about it. But I don't want to put it in my PC if its going to overheat it... I'm pretty terrible with computers so I'd appreciate any feedback as reguards to whether my current PC will be ok running this card without the need to buy additional components (though I have no issue with it if it's necessary).
Here's some of my PC's specs, though I don't know that they'll be too helpful...

Intel Core i3-2120 CPU @ 3.30ghz
4gb ram
NVIDIA GeForce GT 520.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated Happy

Answer
Missing some details.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 11, 2012 3:17 AM PDT

I can't find the make, model and more about this desktop. This card does have some power requirements but I can't find your PC's make, model and more.

As to heat, that's easy to deal with. Some gamers just leave the cover off and point a fan at it.
Bob

PC make
by Toffeeeee / September 11, 2012 4:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Missing some details.

It's a Hewlitt Packard p6-2000 ukm... Thinking about it that should have been the first thing I said xD

Collapse -
Which one? I see more than 12 in that series at link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 11, 2012 4:32 AM PDT
In reply to: PC make
Collapse -
With a 300 Watt PSU
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 11, 2012 4:50 AM PDT

And without the full specs of the PSU, this is not a good fit.

http://www.tomshardware.com/charts/2011-gaming-graphics-charts/3D-Power-Draw,2678.html shows this card at 415 Watts.

To be safe you would put a 600 or more Watt power supply. As to cooling, your cheap fix is to modify the case cover to have a big 8x8 or larger air vent then cover with some screen or speaker grill material.
Bob

Collapse -
PSU
by Toffeeeee / September 11, 2012 5:35 AM PDT
In reply to: With a 300 Watt PSU
Collapse -
To get the PSU details I had to go to OCZ
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 11, 2012 5:45 AM PDT
In reply to: PSU
http://www.ocztechnology.com/images/awards/mxsp_wattage_charts.jpg shows this has a SPLIT RAIL +12V with each rail delivering 25A.

Let's say we connected just the video card to one rail. (and that's how they do connect!)

That's 300 Watts on that rail and let's find more about this card.
"Palit GTX 560 Ti Sonic" was at tomshardware and in a single card topped out at about 250 Watts so this power looks OK. It's a shame it was not a single rail unit.
Bob
Collapse -
Rails...
by Toffeeeee / September 11, 2012 6:00 AM PDT

I think i'm still with you. My apologies, i'm extremely computer illiterate.

So in short, it would be better for me to get a power supply with a single rail unit? If so, could I trouble you for a recommendation?

Collapse -
The one you picked is fine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 11, 2012 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Rails...

It will do the job. But ranked at #13 on the 100 best sellers is this one.
" Amazon Bestsellers Rank: 1,359 in Computers & Accessories (See Top 100 in Computers & Accessories)

#13 in Computers & Accessories > Components > Power Supplies"
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-CMPSU-750TXV2UK-Enthusiast-Series-Performance/dp/B004O0P9VC/ref=zg_bs_430514031_13

With a 60A single rail, you won't be replacing this supply for years. Remember that power supplies age so if you are going for a 4 year life span you put in double the maximum of the system. This does that.

With the single rail you don't run into odd issues if you tap the wrong rail.
Bob

