Assigning RAM to V-RAM ?

If you have an integrated Intel GMA 950, the maximum allocated VRAM is 224 MB. THis VRAM is dinamycally shared with the system.
If you have an integrated like the ATi RADEON XPRESS 200M ( X200M ), you can double the memory in the BIOS in the HYPERMEMORY Section I think.
Samething if you have a dedicated chip with the TurboCache or Hypermemory ( like the X1400 ). You can go in the BIOS to change the allocated VRAM that will be shared between the system and the graphics card.
I have a total of 2G RAM installed in my notebook...I was thinking "Can I re-assign some memory over to my graphics and double the Vram from 128 to 256 ?"
Is this possible ? How do I do it ?
Thanks...shaps