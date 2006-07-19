Laptops forum

General discussion

Assigning RAM to V-RAM ?

by D Blackwell / July 19, 2006 3:53 AM PDT

I have a total of 2G RAM installed in my notebook...I was thinking "Can I re-assign some memory over to my graphics and double the Vram from 128 to 256 ?"

Is this possible ? How do I do it ?


Thanks...shaps

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Assigning RAM to V-RAM ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Assigning RAM to V-RAM ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
What kind of graphics chip do you have ?
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / July 19, 2006 4:00 AM PDT

If you have an integrated Intel GMA 950, the maximum allocated VRAM is 224 MB. THis VRAM is dinamycally shared with the system.

If you have an integrated like the ATi RADEON XPRESS 200M ( X200M ), you can double the memory in the BIOS in the HYPERMEMORY Section I think.

Samething if you have a dedicated chip with the TurboCache or Hypermemory ( like the X1400 ). You can go in the BIOS to change the allocated VRAM that will be shared between the system and the graphics card.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
assigning VRAM
by D Blackwell / July 19, 2006 7:27 AM PDT

Yes, I found out that the chip installed is indeed an ATI RADEON EXPRESS 200M and I have just recently succesfully completed exactly what you have suggested...allocating another 128 in the BIOS settings shared between the card and PC.
Thank you Ghost26 for your swift response and being spot on with your answer.
Cheers
shaps...xxx

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My spec from above...
by D Blackwell / July 19, 2006 4:01 AM PDT

Sorry, I forgot to leave my specs above...

HP Pavillion dv8000
2GHz AMD Turion 64 bit proc.
2G RAM
160 HDD

Apparently my laptop can achive the doubling of Vram and has settings installed for this operation already...anyone help me ?

shapslaps

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.