Aspheric Zoom Lens by itself does not tell you anything important.

I believe it was used in this case as just a buzz-word, to sound more important than it is.



Here is a link to a full explanation:



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aspheric_lens



The Sony lens is telling you that it has a 2X optical zoom with a focal length of 6.3 to 12.6 mm.

It has a maximum aperture setting of f/3.8



The GE lens is saying that it is a 3X optical zoom with a focal length of 6.1 to 18.3 mm.

It has a maximum aperture setting of f/2.8 when no zoom is used and f/4.8 when set to full zoom.



Regarding your daughter's camera:

Most likely she has digital zoom turned-on.

I suggest that she turn it off.

That means she will have less total zoom to play with, but will get much better pictures.

Digital zoom lowers the quality of your photos.



While she is checking, make sure that image size is set to maximum.

In her case, that would be 7 megapixels.

Some people lower the image size setting so that they can get more pictures on a memory card or they want to reduce the size for sending by email.



They get the results they want, but also, lower quality pictures.



If you are interested in small cameras with lots of optical zoom here is a comparison of some:



http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/q209grouplongzoom/



