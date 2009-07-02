Aspheric Zoom Lens by itself does not tell you anything important.
I believe it was used in this case as just a buzz-word, to sound more important than it is.
Here is a link to a full explanation:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aspheric_lens
The Sony lens is telling you that it has a 2X optical zoom with a focal length of 6.3 to 12.6 mm.
It has a maximum aperture setting of f/3.8
The GE lens is saying that it is a 3X optical zoom with a focal length of 6.1 to 18.3 mm.
It has a maximum aperture setting of f/2.8 when no zoom is used and f/4.8 when set to full zoom.
Regarding your daughter's camera:
Most likely she has digital zoom turned-on.
I suggest that she turn it off.
That means she will have less total zoom to play with, but will get much better pictures.
Digital zoom lowers the quality of your photos.
While she is checking, make sure that image size is set to maximum.
In her case, that would be 7 megapixels.
Some people lower the image size setting so that they can get more pictures on a memory card or they want to reduce the size for sending by email.
They get the results they want, but also, lower quality pictures.
If you are interested in small cameras with lots of optical zoom here is a comparison of some:
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/q209grouplongzoom/
This question probably has been answered, but I can not seem to find the answer I am looking for.
I have a Sony Cyber-shot 3.2 Megapixel, smart zoom and on the lens it says sony lens/optical 2x. f=6.3-12.6mm1:3.8
My daughter has a GE A7357.0 megapixel. On that lens it reads GE Aspheric Zoom Lens. 3x6.1-18.3mm1:2.8-4.8
I have read how optical is better than zoom. But what is this aspheric?
I am looking to get a new camera and I like the larger amount of megapixels, but the quality of zoom on her camera is just horrible. Faces are blurry and when looking at photos after downloading to computer, closeups look very pixelated.
So, does anyone have any reccomendations for a high megapixel great resolution zoom? Or can tell me the difference in the three lenses and which is the best.
Thanks so much.
