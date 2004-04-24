It's an account automatically generated when you install the .NET Framework. You can delete it or disable it and the only possible problems is that a very few web pages might not work properly. But I think the chances of that happening are so close to zero that it might as well be zero.
When I look in the user accounts area of my xp home in control panel, there are all the usual accounts but also an account called ASP.NET Machine A... that just recently appeared. It doesn't appear on the logon screen like the other accounts. What is this? Can I delete it?