Are you selling Devlin O'Neill books published by Chimera?

by devlinoneill / February 2, 2014 9:57 PM PST

I'm Devlin O'Neill. If you are selling Chimera Books (UK) versions of any of my books, please cease immediately, My agreement with that publisher expired several years ago. These books would include A Maid for All Seaons, Volumes 1 and 2, as well as others. I recently ran across this on your site and am unable to determine if it still is available. http://download.cnet.com/A-Maid-For-All-Seasons-Volume-2/3000-20412_4-75286982.html?tag=contentMain;photoCaption

Also, if you are selling any eBook version of any of my books, please stop. I have an exclusive contract for eBooks with Amazon.

Thanks very much for your cooperation.

Best regards,
Devlin O'Neill, author and publisher

3 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Passed on
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 2, 2014 10:11 PM PST

Thank you for your post.

I have alerted the Forum Administrator about your post. Although not a forum matter the Forum Administrator will be able to direct you to, or pass this on to, the correct department of CNET.

Mark

Hi Devlin.
by CNETSupport / February 3, 2014 2:07 AM PST

Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

This listing has been removed from our site. There do not appear to be any other listings for your works on the site, but if you come across any others, please feel free to contact our support team directly by filling out the form on the following page:

http://t.cnet.com/PS6r5c

Regards,
Jen
Download.com Support

