Are you selling Devlin O'Neill books published by Chimera?

Thank you for your post.
I have alerted the Forum Administrator about your post. Although not a forum matter the Forum Administrator will be able to direct you to, or pass this on to, the correct department of CNET.
Mark
I'm Devlin O'Neill. If you are selling Chimera Books (UK) versions of any of my books, please cease immediately, My agreement with that publisher expired several years ago. These books would include A Maid for All Seaons, Volumes 1 and 2, as well as others. I recently ran across this on your site and am unable to determine if it still is available. http://download.cnet.com/A-Maid-For-All-Seasons-Volume-2/3000-20412_4-75286982.html?tag=contentMain;photoCaption
Also, if you are selling any eBook version of any of my books, please stop. I have an exclusive contract for eBooks with Amazon.
Thanks very much for your cooperation.
Best regards,
Devlin O'Neill, author and publisher