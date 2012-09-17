Computer Help forum

Are these parts compatible?

by t0mmerz / September 17, 2012 2:03 PM PDT

I'm going to be doing a new build here - primarily a gaming/video editing/rendering machine - but my main concern is everything I have picked out compatible with each other? For example, will I have compatibility problems with my motherboard and the amount of fans in the case I choose? If anyone could tell me if all the things I have chosen will work fine, I'd appreciate it! Also, any tips in general would be appreciated!

Operating System: Windows 7 Ultimate SP-1 64-bit OEM

Case: COOLER MASTER HAF 932 Advanced RC-932-KKN5-GP Steel ATX Full Tower Computer Case with USB 3.0

Power Supply: KINGWIN Lazer LZ-850 850W Modular 80 PLUS BRONZE Certified Active PFC W/ 3-Way LED Switch and Universal Modular

Motherboard: ASUS P9X79 PRO LGA 2011 Intel X79 SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard with USB BIOS

Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K Sandy Bridge-E 3.2GHz (3.8GHz Turbo) LGA 2011 130W Six-Core Desktop Processor BX80619i73930K

Fan/Heatsink: Help/advice, please?

RAM: Help/advice, please?

Graphics Card: EVGA 04G-P4-3673-KR GeForce GTX 670 FTW+ 4GB 256-bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16 HDCP Ready SLI Support Video Card

Optical Drive: ASUS DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Black SATA 24X DVD Burner - Bulk - OEM

Hard Drive(s):
1) Corsair Force Series GT CSSD-F120GBGT-BK 2.5" 120GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
2) Western Digital Caviar Black WD1002FAEX 1TB 7200 RPM SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive -Bare Drive

Also, am I missing any of the core components? I made a check list, and was checking things off, but I might have overlooked something. Thanks! Happy

