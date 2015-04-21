Unless you can get access to some carrier, no.
More about caps at https://gigaom.com/2013/11/15/data-cap-2013/ (I can't find a more concise link about vendors.)
Bob
I'm sure this question has been asked a million times before but I'm still hopeful that something new has come out...
I need (somewhat affordable) internet with at least 100GB or higher prime time data caps.
Specifically I live in a rural area in upstate NY with no cable or DSL availability (no phone line). But I need good, high data use, internet.
Right now I get internet (and phone) service through Verizon Wireless. We get good 4G signal and the service is fine... except for the Data Cap.
The other options I know are available in my area are various satellite providers ... but they all have data caps (or at least prime time data caps) too.
last option is to pay $25,000+ to run cable to my home, and then pay for cable service on top of that (not really an option).
Is there any way to get daytime cap free (or high cap, 100GB+) broadband internet in a rural area?
Any help is appreciated.