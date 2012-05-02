Are Androids worth it?

You have to remember that apple has 1 model = iphone and they keep improving it. Android has everything from a free model from some guys basement to iphone rivals like HTC Evo, Nexus and Samsung Galaxy 2. If you go out and buy a phone for $200 at least like the Iphone) then the android will be slightly better in features.



Android:

Flash , 4g on higher end phones priced like Iphone, Memory car capable, battery replacement, I prefer some of the apps more for android but this is my preference. Setup of the Home screen,

IPhone :

Does look to be more stable in th OS, I like the camera speed, I like the texting features tells if someone read it, Video chat Android does it but it isn't easy like Iphone. Accesories up the yin yang, Bragging rights if you care



Now remembering price from free to $200- My Phones LG Optimus, Samsung Transform, Samsung Intercept, (Mine)Samsung 4G, Iphone 4S

From the same manufatuer all the way upm the line I can see why IPhones look stable. The samsung Intercept was $20 I returned in 2 days because it sucked I actually paid for crap. Samsung Trasnform cost $50 better but some apps ran slow because of the speed of the processor. Lg optimus ran alittle better and was free. Ran out of memory quickly in the Ram of the phone. Samsung 4G Galaxy(Sprint Epic 4G) $99 I LOVE this phone. installed 1 app that caused a problem and had to start over. Fast 4G capable when offered is great and actually noticable. Also has a keyboard that slides out. Just no complaints and it runs comparable as OS goes side by side to IPhone 4s even though mine is a year older. IPhone 4S my wife likes it. It does take fast photos, it doesn't any hang ups in the OS. I hate SIRI, she needs to be trained like a puppy before she is a good girl. After that I have no complaints with it.



I hope this helps you in remembering 2 things.You do get what you pay for $200 is $200. If you do one thing(Phone) do it well. Apple does 1 phone and they do that 1 phone well there is no other apple phone just upgraded versions.