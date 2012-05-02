Are Androids worth it?

Thank you for your help. I'd like to clarify some things.
I am a Computer Consultant. Also, I only download apps that are well reviewed, by thousands of people. When I updated phone to 2.3.5, I hard reset, apply update, then hard reset again. (What better way to avoid problems?)
Bought the Samsung Galaxy S the day it came out. Exchanged the phone 2 times. Each time I check the manufacturer's date. That date is always from the early batches produced. The earlier batches (at least for ATT) are known to have worse GPS lock on. I confirmed this from different forums. (It disconnects regularly on a sunny day on a suburb road.)
Important: Since I am technically minded, I'd like a phone that is as well. (I don't hack it)
As a technician I like to customize my phone. BUT, I don't want to get stuck with a bad model. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy 3 is almost out, I SHUTTER when I think about becoming an early adopter and beta tester again.
What are the main drawbacks of an iPhone vs. Android. (Anything else a Computer Consultant would miss?)
Technicians tell me they don't like the iPhone, but don't give me concrete answers, as to why)
- No Adobe Flash
- No replaceable battery
- No Micro SD card
- Tied to iTunes
- Can't easily customize home screen.
I have a Samsung Galaxy S (Original) ATT.
It has given me so many problems, that I can't stand to use it anymore. Would anyone still recommend an Android after reading all of this?
Important:
What can an Android do that an iPhone 4S can't.
-Flash, anything else?
Are any Windows phones actually worth it? Or is it still to early to know if Microsoft will take off? Nokia 900 has terrible camera issues I hear. I need a decent camera.
Samsung Galaxy S:
-I need to hard reset it every 4 months.
-After 4 months I have trouble even making or receiving calls, texts. (Need to use "Advanced Task Killer" to get it working again. BUT HOW DO I KNOW PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN CALL ME, INCLUDING MY OWN CUSTOMERS?!)
-Voice search, freezes, slowness. My GPS even froze, then started talking in a real woman's voice. I've had all the wacky stuff happen to me, it's not even funny.
- As I am sitting here, the phone's screen is turning off and on all on it's own. Power button gets stuck.
- I've had 3 phones. ALL OF THEM HAVE A TERRIBLE GPS THAT ALWAYS DISCONNECTS.
- Yahoo, Facebook etc. seem like they can't even make a decent app, that works fast.