Are Androids worth it?

by techyguy717 / May 2, 2012 3:35 AM PDT

I have a Samsung Galaxy S (Original) ATT.

It has given me so many problems, that I can't stand to use it anymore. Would anyone still recommend an Android after reading all of this?

Important:
What can an Android do that an iPhone 4S can't.
-Flash, anything else?

Are any Windows phones actually worth it? Or is it still to early to know if Microsoft will take off? Nokia 900 has terrible camera issues I hear. I need a decent camera.


Samsung Galaxy S:
-I need to hard reset it every 4 months.
-After 4 months I have trouble even making or receiving calls, texts. (Need to use "Advanced Task Killer" to get it working again. BUT HOW DO I KNOW PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN CALL ME, INCLUDING MY OWN CUSTOMERS?!)
-Voice search, freezes, slowness. My GPS even froze, then started talking in a real woman's voice. I've had all the wacky stuff happen to me, it's not even funny.
- As I am sitting here, the phone's screen is turning off and on all on it's own. Power button gets stuck.
- I've had 3 phones. ALL OF THEM HAVE A TERRIBLE GPS THAT ALWAYS DISCONNECTS.
- Yahoo, Facebook etc. seem like they can't even make a decent app, that works fast.

Are Androids worth it?
13 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
More info.
by techyguy717 / May 2, 2012 5:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Are Androids worth it?

Thank you for your help. I'd like to clarify some things.

I am a Computer Consultant. Also, I only download apps that are well reviewed, by thousands of people. When I updated phone to 2.3.5, I hard reset, apply update, then hard reset again. (What better way to avoid problems?)

Bought the Samsung Galaxy S the day it came out. Exchanged the phone 2 times. Each time I check the manufacturer's date. That date is always from the early batches produced. The earlier batches (at least for ATT) are known to have worse GPS lock on. I confirmed this from different forums. (It disconnects regularly on a sunny day on a suburb road.)

Important: Since I am technically minded, I'd like a phone that is as well. (I don't hack it)
As a technician I like to customize my phone. BUT, I don't want to get stuck with a bad model. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy 3 is almost out, I SHUTTER when I think about becoming an early adopter and beta tester again.
<div>
What are the main drawbacks of an iPhone vs. Android. (Anything else a Computer Consultant would miss?)
Technicians tell me they don't like the iPhone, but don't give me concrete answers, as to why)


- No Adobe Flash
- No replaceable battery
- No Micro SD card
- Tied to iTunes
- Can't easily customize home screen.
</div>

Collapse -
So this is about your phone?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 2, 2012 6:02 AM PDT
In reply to: More info.

After reading your update, it appears you need to try another make or model. This one didn't fair well in reviews and your testing.

I think I have encountered folk that would think all Android phones would be as bad as the one they have but mine's been fine. My son's cheap Virgin Mobile android slider was OK but got better after an update and for the $25 buck a month plan there, very hard to think we'd get 50 bucks of value a month from that other phone.

But then again, you have a phone that doesn't work for you.

Why keep it?
Bob

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
My android phone is fine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 2, 2012 3:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Are Androids worth it?

But I have not loaded up the apps like some do. The Apple iPhone fairs a little better (not by much!) in apps since they make it harder to get apps on the market so you get, at times a better app.

On the Android everyone can put up an app and if my app creates an issue like dropping GPS, how would you know it's my app that did that.

--> And more about GPS. Some folk don't know how GPS works. They'll walk inside a building and claim the GPS is terrible because it dropped. It's a terrible issue for some and how do we go about learning how it works?
Bob

Collapse -
Answer
I have a Samsung Galaxy SII
by Sovereign Forum moderator / May 2, 2012 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Are Androids worth it?

And while I do have the occasional GPS problem (it won't sync outside sometimes), the phone has been very speedy and I never had to reset it. I also don't have any issues with voice search or the power button. As R. Proffitt mentioned, most software issues do come from installed apps. While Apple does have a more vigorously controlled environment, Android has a bigger selection because it isn't as controlled. Pros and cons.

I personally will stay with an Android, because it's open source and I have the freedom to do whatever I want. Also, I only have a hand full of apps installed, all well reviewed and tested.

~Sovereign

Collapse -
Answer
My thoughts....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / May 2, 2012 5:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Are Androids worth it?

I have an iPhone 4 and an Android device on my shared plan. I use both devices from time to time and have enough experience with both platforms to make my decision. I prefer the Android platform as I feel I have much more access to various internet sites and control of my phone than on the Apple. All comes down to personal preference. Don't get me wrong, the iPhone platform is very robust and I don't dislike it. Just my $.02 on the subject.

One main difference between my Android and the iPhone is that since I live in a LTE market using the Moto Razr, I can make calls and surf the internet simultaneously unlike on my iPhone.

Collapse -
Thanks
by techyguy717 / May 2, 2012 5:33 AM PDT
In reply to: My thoughts....

You have a good point. Thank you.

I admit I don't care for Apple control, but the iPhone does seem to be more stable overall, is that true?

Is that better access to Internet sites, only for Adobe Flash enabled sites?

Collapse -
Yes and no
by birdmantd Forum moderator / May 2, 2012 7:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

The iPhone is a very stable platform and that is absolutely correct. However, due to the lack of Adobe Flash on some older sites that have not updated to HTML5, it is an issue when connecting to sites who are still relying on Flash. Otherwise the internet experience is close to identical on both platforms. Hope that helps.

Collapse -
yes and no
by peithkoole / May 2, 2012 11:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

Just like a pc and mac it has to do with hardware. Apple tests there products with what they are going to use in that 1 phone. Android does there best to test all of the different componets for the different price levels of hardware. A free phones CPU, Circut Board and Ram or SD card sometimes do not compare to the high end stuff in an IPhone.

Collapse -
Answer
i have both
by peithkoole / May 2, 2012 11:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Are Androids worth it?

You have to remember that apple has 1 model = iphone and they keep improving it. Android has everything from a free model from some guys basement to iphone rivals like HTC Evo, Nexus and Samsung Galaxy 2. If you go out and buy a phone for $200 at least like the Iphone) then the android will be slightly better in features.

Android:
Flash , 4g on higher end phones priced like Iphone, Memory car capable, battery replacement, I prefer some of the apps more for android but this is my preference. Setup of the Home screen,
IPhone :
Does look to be more stable in th OS, I like the camera speed, I like the texting features tells if someone read it, Video chat Android does it but it isn't easy like Iphone. Accesories up the yin yang, Bragging rights if you care

Now remembering price from free to $200- My Phones LG Optimus, Samsung Transform, Samsung Intercept, (Mine)Samsung 4G, Iphone 4S
From the same manufatuer all the way upm the line I can see why IPhones look stable. The samsung Intercept was $20 I returned in 2 days because it sucked I actually paid for crap. Samsung Trasnform cost $50 better but some apps ran slow because of the speed of the processor. Lg optimus ran alittle better and was free. Ran out of memory quickly in the Ram of the phone. Samsung 4G Galaxy(Sprint Epic 4G) $99 I LOVE this phone. installed 1 app that caused a problem and had to start over. Fast 4G capable when offered is great and actually noticable. Also has a keyboard that slides out. Just no complaints and it runs comparable as OS goes side by side to IPhone 4s even though mine is a year older. IPhone 4S my wife likes it. It does take fast photos, it doesn't any hang ups in the OS. I hate SIRI, she needs to be trained like a puppy before she is a good girl. After that I have no complaints with it.

I hope this helps you in remembering 2 things.You do get what you pay for $200 is $200. If you do one thing(Phone) do it well. Apple does 1 phone and they do that 1 phone well there is no other apple phone just upgraded versions.

Collapse -
Android reviews don't cut it.
by techyguy717 / May 3, 2012 3:16 AM PDT
In reply to: i have both

I paid $200 for my Samsung Galaxy S (Original) + 2 Year contract.
That was almost 2 years ago.

After I bought the phone, I was pleased that all the reviews were mostly positive.
BUT, no one tests a phone for 4 months before review.


I need to hard reset the phone and reconfigure every 4 months, because of a chance my phone won't make or receive phone calls, without a soft reset. Also, the GPS has been very spotty on all 3 "Galaxy S originals". (Always disconnects when driving on a clear road.)


So my $200 phone has lost me money because my customers can't reach me and I needed to buy a GPS. Now the power button is <span id="INSERTION_MARKER">permanently depressed (on the motherboard)

Collapse -
Which leads me to think this is this model, this phone issue
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 3, 2012 3:35 AM PDT

Imagine that. Someone noted the Evo and guess what, that's the model I have. The Evo 4G. My son has the Samsung Intercept Prepaid Android Phone (Virgin Mobile) that was 99 bucks and currently is about 35 a month.

Both are fine. Many other models are fine.

--> But here's the rub. You could have got a bum Apple iPhone too. All I see here is your experience with one model.

I suggest you try another.
Bob

Collapse -
Android vs Iphone
by Cassy61 / May 3, 2012 11:03 PM PDT

First of all Android it's an OS and Iphone uses it's own operating system so by start you cannot compare these 2.

I have a tablet, a cheap one from an online website which i considered having good prices and since i already have an iphone i thought that it's not necessary to have a brand new and original Ipad so i tried eurodualsim.
It's not the German tablet the Flytouch III but they have a better one, a Flytouch VII with android 4.0 and i have to say that although it's the latest Android it works the same as the 2.2 (less the movement through applications) so it the tablet it's not working properly you cannot blame the android.
Also the iphone asks for my email and passwd everytime i install something from AppStore and it's android it's the same thing.
The battery standby or usable depend on your needs and the format of the battery. If it has 1500 mAh you cannot ask more than 1 hour to work unless it's configured at 3600 or 4800 mAh and it will last you more than 5 hours.

Games, i had to download them from both Flytouch and Iphone from AppStore.

Regarding Network socializing website they work bad on every device, does not matter if it's Android, Ubuntu, Windows or Mac.

So you can say you're a happy person if after 4 months you still have it.
Hope i helped!

