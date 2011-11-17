Are all these parts compatible?

PC Hardware forum

by dangersaurus / November 17, 2011 9:49 AM PST

I decided it's time to get a new PC and thought it would be a good idea to build one rather than buy one pre-built to save money. I looked on newegg.com and found some parts and I'm not sure if they're compatible or not, and none of my friends know. I was hoping someone would be able to tell me if they are and point me to compatible ones if they're not.
And would I need a better power supply with this case? http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811162059&Tpk=1243MA

The parts I need confirmed:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813131765
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819103943
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820231455
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814102918
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16833166038
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16829271001

I'm new to building computer and I constantly get confused with all the odd product titles (RNX-N300, Llano 2.6GHz Socket FM1 100W, F1A75-V PRO FM1 AMD A75, etc.).

Sort of
by th3m4nII / November 17, 2011 12:35 PM PST

Everything looks to be in order. I assume you know that you need a HDD, and an ODD unless you have a USB one. Also, the sound card is large, so watch your case size. A mini tower might be too small. Everything else looks good.


-th3m4nII

ODD?
by dangersaurus / November 18, 2011 11:05 AM PST
In reply to: Sort of

Thanks for reply, and I am also getting an HDD and I'm not sure what the ODD is?

(NT) Optical Disc Drive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2011 2:09 AM PST
In reply to: ODD?
What were the reasons you picked that MB ?
by VAPCMD / November 19, 2011 11:15 AM PST
