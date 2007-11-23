Are all analog cell signals going to be gone soon?

Verizon is not telling the complete story..

While most if not all Verizons cellular system has been upgraded to digital and Verizon stores are not selling analog capable phones, that doesn't mean an analog capable phone is not extremely useful! Verizon still has roaming agreements with a number of other wireless carriers that still use analog, especially out west and California in particular, is an area that I have personal experience with. The carrier that covers much of the California Sierra foothills covers a huge amount of geographic area with the old Analog system also, called AMPS.



For example, I kept my analog capable phone open to receiving any kind of signal from nearby towers (SERVICE ALERT, ON) and traveled through Yosemite National Park all the way to the Nevada border. I don't think I got ANY digital signal except for around the highly built up Yosemite Valley. I estimated that I could get an analog signal off and on through perhaps 20% of the road to the Yosemite Valley turn-off. And then to a much lesser extent to the eastern park exit gate, where there was only one or two spots where I could make a call in ANALOG mode. There would be NO SERVICE through nearly the entire main park highway if I did not have an analog capable phone! Then headed down from the highest pass eastward toward Mono Lake I had perhaps 20% on-off coverage.



With a good analog antenna, or getting out of the car and climbing up in altitude a bit, many, if not most of those areas where I got a signal alert tone, would likely be areas where a sucessful analog call could be made from.



Verizon conveniently leaves out the fact that much of the rural coverage especially in eastern California is on "Partner networks" that neither have the money or cellular traffic to update every single rural analog cell tower. Most of these towers are in sparsely populated areas and were built when 3 watt car phones and 1/2 watt handheld analog phones were the norm. National Parks have some limitations on whre if any towers can be built and often the towers are outside of park boundries.



Many cell users seldom venture off a paved roadway, or out of a town or major highway, but there is still a real need by all the truckers, Ranchers, loggers, and anyone involved in outdoor activities that lead them not only off the beaten path but out of the car entirely.



It's these rural areas that I MOST want my Cell Phone to be able to make and receive a call in. Otherwise you are stuck depending on the kindness of strangers should your car break down.

So at least keep an analog phone in the trunk(along with a battery charger) and good antenna, so an emergency call could be made to 911 for free. The ARN (AMERICAN ROAMING NETWORK) allows nearly any kind of cell phone to be used for making calls, though a CDMA AMPs phone is likely the best choice, at a low cost. Apparently an emergency call back up for users without a registered phone is required, and the ARN provides this.



I recommend a phone that has a service alert mode, so there is a tone when the phone enters a cell service area. VERY useful when "hunting" for a cell signal in the boonies.



Some of these smaller Cellcos and Mom and Pop size networks use the old analog towers that were set up when 3 watt car phones and one half watt handheld cell phones were the norm.

I suspect that Verizon couldn't be more happy avoiding having to pay the roaming fees, since Digital only handsets won't be able to even pick them up, nor will the average customer even know that they are unable to take advantage of the legacy AMPS system. This coverage is not only limited to rural areas but even some of the cellular holes in the valley's around Oakland and Berkeley hills in California.

If you do any hiking or camping or car traveling in rural areas, at least keep an ANALOG capable cell phone in the trunk (with charger and good battery) in case of emergencies, where you can dial 911 for free! Check out the ARN prepaid phone options too.

I have several VZW handsets that are Digital/ANALOG capable and are new enough to be GPS compliant. So I just activate one when I plan on heading on vacation in the mountains!

The VZW Audiovox 9500 is one of these handsets which can still be activated on a current plan. Also has the external antenna port for using an "industrial strength" YAGI 9 DB directional antenna, used to point directly at a single cell tower. A handy debug screen gives the DB rating for finding the best signal, should the tower not be visible.



Some of the best call quality I have ever heard was on analog calls. No compression has it's merits, unless the reception or distance is causing problems.

Digital quality can be good, but never great in a best case senario, due to the continued digital compression used to pack in even more calls. Frequently digital calls are on an overloaded network, were the calling scheme allows more calls without dropping but at severely reduced bandwidth. Suppose porr quality is better than a busy call. CDMAS carriers like VZW are prone to this kind of degradation in heavy network traffic areas.



When making calls between different Cellcos using different digital coding schemes, sometimes the digital artifacts will compound and the artifacts can get really bad!