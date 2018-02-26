Archos 250GB TV+ PMP MP3 A/V player $129.99 + free shipping

Archos 500973 250GB TV+ PMP Portable MP3 Audio and Video Player
$129.99 + free ground shipping
http://www.jr.com/archos/pe/AHS_500973/
Description from site:
Store up to 310 movies, 2.5 million photos or 145,000 songs / Record more than 500 hours of TV shows in high quality / HDMI / Composite and Component A/V
The Archos TV+ (500973 TV-Plus) is a device that records MP3 Audio and MP4 Video files from your Computer and lets you play them on your television. It has an HDMI port for wired connection to your HDTV screen and has USB A and B connectors to link with a computer or other Digital media player. Other than an informational LCD screen, the Archos 500973 has no video screen of its own. Its massive 250GB Memory can store hundreds of movies and TV shows or 145,000 songs. It's a perfect link between your PC and your TV or Home-theater system.
Imagine all the features of high-end PMPs combined with DVR functionality for exclusive home use. The Archos TV+ is an advanced multimedia Hard Drive, designed specifically for people who want to record hundreds of hours of video, store and play all of their digital entertainment, Stream video, photo or Music content from a home computer and enjoy an high Storage capacity to create their own multimedia library.
