by snicks / May 18, 2004 11:09 AM PDT

there's a certain website i visit everyday.suddenly,i can't access it.i accessed another computer,and the website is there,so it must be something on my end.when i try to access it, the "cannot find server or page" message comes up,and when i hit refresh,another message comes up that says "server error in '/' application".i also have this site in my yahoo fav.,and now it says "runtime error" as well as the url.i'm sort of a newbie,so any help you can give me will be greatly appreciated

Re:application or server error
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 19, 2004 2:57 AM PDT

Snicks,

Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information as possible about your computer. Depending on your issue, we might need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, brand name of the computer, (if there is one), and any EXACT error messages you are receiving, (The exact "runtime" error would help) plus anything else you can think of that might help. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.

In the meantime, please make sure that you don't have "malware/spyware/viruses" on the computer by using the links below:

Click on either of the two links below and run the free online antivirus scans they provide:

Housecall Online Scanner

Panda Online Scanner

Next, use the free spyware removal tools from the links below. Make sure to download, install, then update, Spybot and Ad-Aware before running them. CWShredder can simply be downloaded, then run.

b]Ad-Aware 6 Spyware Removal Tool

?Spybot Search & Destroy? Spyware Removal Tool

CWShredder Hijack Removal Tool

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

Re:Re:application or server error
by msdarlene / May 20, 2004 5:17 PM PDT

I am having this same problem. I have a Dell P3 with windows ME, internet explorer and already have Spybot. I tried linking to both free computer scans. The first one didn't DO anything, the second one said an error has occured at www.pandasoftware.com Check to see if the address you have entered is correct, or go to our Site Map to find a page. You can also try our most visited web pages: (But I can't see anything else because it's a pop up window that won't allow me to enlarge it).
I also have Norton Internet Security installed, and think this might be part of the problem viewing the websites. This all started when I got the Spybot S&D. My friendly http error is shut off and the error I get is 500 error. I've been trying to find a fix for my problem since downloading Spybot, over a month ago. I can't find anything on Spybots website that is helpful either. I'd appreciate any help on this too! thanks

Mdsarlene, Did You ???
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 21, 2004 2:54 AM PDT

....When you installed Spybot Search & Destroy, did you use the "Immunize" feature? If so try disabling it. Open Spybot, click on the "Immunize" button, then click on the "Undo" icon.

If you're using Internet Explorer, have you made sure that ActiveX is enabled in the "Internet Options" section and cookies are set to "medium" or lower? (Open IE, click on "Tools", choose "Internet Options", click on the "Internet" icon (the world globe), then click on the "Custom Level" button, then "reset" to "medium". After that's done, if you're using Internet Explorer 6, click on the "Privacy" tab and move the cookie slider to "medium" if it's not already there. Click on "apply", OK, etc.)

In addition, if you're running Norton's firewall, have you tried temporarily disabling it?

Hope this helps.

Grif

