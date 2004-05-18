application or server error

Snicks,
In the meantime, please make sure that you don't have "malware/spyware/viruses" on the computer by using the links below:
Click on either of the two links below and run the free online antivirus scans they provide:
Housecall Online Scanner
Panda Online Scanner
Next, use the free spyware removal tools from the links below. Make sure to download, install, then update, Spybot and Ad-Aware before running them. CWShredder can simply be downloaded, then run.
b]Ad-Aware 6 Spyware Removal Tool
?Spybot Search & Destroy? Spyware Removal Tool
CWShredder Hijack Removal Tool
Hope this helps and let us know more.
Grif
there's a certain website i visit everyday.suddenly,i can't access it.i accessed another computer,and the website is there,so it must be something on my end.when i try to access it, the "cannot find server or page" message comes up,and when i hit refresh,another message comes up that says "server error in '/' application".i also have this site in my yahoo fav.,and now it says "runtime error" as well as the url.i'm sort of a newbie,so any help you can give me will be greatly appreciated