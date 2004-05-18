application or server error

I am having this same problem. I have a Dell P3 with windows ME, internet explorer and already have Spybot. I tried linking to both free computer scans. The first one didn't DO anything, the second one said an error has occured at www.pandasoftware.com Check to see if the address you have entered is correct, or go to our Site Map to find a page. You can also try our most visited web pages: (But I can't see anything else because it's a pop up window that won't allow me to enlarge it).

I also have Norton Internet Security installed, and think this might be part of the problem viewing the websites. This all started when I got the Spybot S&D. My friendly http error is shut off and the error I get is 500 error. I've been trying to find a fix for my problem since downloading Spybot, over a month ago. I can't find anything on Spybots website that is helpful either. I'd appreciate any help on this too! thanks