where?
just saw an Apple in-ear headphones with remote and mic on cannla sellging from the starting bid $1, this is a real good deal.
CNET's deals forum is for the people who hate paying full price for electronics and tech gadgets. You work hard for your money, why waste it? Fellow bargain hunters, please post your spoils here.
just saw an Apple in-ear headphones with remote and mic on cannla sellging from the starting bid $1, this is a real good deal.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.