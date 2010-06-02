Apple iMac 27" screen cracked hazard sharp

I posted, mtbdudex, not ivygrad, why does ivygrad show up as original post person??
My 2 month old 27" iMac fell this over afternoon about 5pm due to my 4 year old son and 8 year old daughter ruckus next to it on the MacBook laptop.
See, my 2 kids were wanting time on the MacBook next to it, my 4 year old got pulled away from the MacBook by his sister and in course of that his arm/elbow was in back of the iMac and tipped it forward.
The aluminum keyboard was in front of it, so it tipped onto that, so no it did not fall to the ground, rather fell face first onto the keyboard.
Nothing else was there, I wish now I took a pict to document it in actual accident condition.
My issue is the 27" screen glass cover appears NOT to be tempered glass, it broke in huge/sharp shards that could really-really injure someone.
Everyone using iMacs with young kids like me please take notice what happened and take your own actions to ensure no repeat, hopefully this will help someone else avoid really serious cuts/etc.
Tempered glass shatters into small pieces that don't pierce the skin, that is why the auto industry uses them, the household glass industry also uses them if the glass window/pane is below a certain height for safety.
Luckily in our household no one got serious injury, just me (dad) got a small glass sliver picking the iMac up and cleaning.
I'll have to contact Apple directly on this to see how they will handle.
I take responsibility for my kids actions, I wonder Apples response to:
-not using tempered glass
YouTube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3pbn11gUBc
Pictures:
http://lh4.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKhwyR3yI/AAAAAAAAKDk/U9ZJiY5BvUA/IMG_5624.jpg
http://lh5.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKivKvwcI/AAAAAAAAKDs/e9IZVfX4csU/IMG_5628.JPG
http://lh4.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKjLWwlTI/AAAAAAAAKDw/NlPmk2pkpi8/IMG_5629.JPG
http://lh6.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKjU-1hdI/AAAAAAAAKD0/mEwwlUXOcac/IMG_5630.JPG