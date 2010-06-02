Apple iMac 27" screen cracked hazard sharp

You can if you want to, but the display is easily scratched, so I wouldn't recommend it. It will also tend to attract a great deal of dust on account of you running an electric current through the display generating a low level magnetic field around it. I've repaired more than a few iMacs in my time, and sometimes I will test the system without putting it back together completely. Every time I do, I have to clear off the display of dust.



And unless Apple has come out with their new LED backlit 30" Cinema display, the one they currently sell is based on a design that I believe predates the use of glass on the iMac.



If you use a kind of plastic, then it will have a tendency to get scratched up and affect the display. Glass doesn't scratch as easily. It's also better for color clarity. The opacity of glass is lower than plastic so more colors come through and the overall result is a more vibrant appearing display.



Also, the "rainbow effect" you describe, is you squeezing the liquid crystal packets inside the display. If you press too hard, you will cause them to burst, or crush the transistor that controls them and permanently damage the screen. So another benefit to the glass is its rigidity. The casual touch isn't going to cause any damage to the display. It likely also saved your display by taking the bulk of the force when the system toppled over. You don't want that liquid crystal leaking out.



If you stop and think about it a little, there are some possibilities for why they chose to go with untempered glass. They are obviously acutely aware of the hazard it poses, but decided that the benefits outweighed the risks.



At the end of the day, Apple is out to make money. They aren't going to do that if they design some system with some major defect that poses significant risk to people. You think you are the first person to ever break that glass panel covering the front of their iMac? You probably aren't even in the top 10,000.



I get your frustrated at what happened, and the natural thing to do in America is look for someone else to blame. However, it's a really counterproductive exercise, because all you're doing is wasting time that could be spent on other things. It happened, and there's nothing you can do to change that. It doesn't sound like anyone was hurt, so why not just leave it at that? Getting upset at Apple isn't going to make things better, or somehow magically change them. All it really does is put stress on your body that isn't needed. For all the amazing things the human body can do, one thing it can't do is distinguish between merely being upset about something, and running for your life because some animal thinks you look like a tasty next meal. The human body's fight or flight reaction happens any time we are stressed. This causes adrenaline to be pumped into your system, which is good if you need a short term burst of energy, but is really bad for you if it happens for long periods of time. It puts too much stress on the body, and can cause all kinds of negative long term effects. But you don't have to take my word for it. This is psychoimmunology 101, so you can go verify it yourself.



No one was hurt, the system is easily repaired, so while it's unfortunate it needs to be repaired, just focus on the good things.