Apple iMac 27" screen cracked hazard sharp

by ivygrad / June 2, 2010 12:49 PM PDT

My 2 month old 27" iMac fell this over afternoon about 5pm due to my 4 year old son and 8 year old daughter ruckus next to it on the MacBook laptop.

See, my 2 kids were wanting time on the MacBook next to it, my 4 year old got pulled away from the MacBook by his sister and in course of that his arm/elbow was in back of the iMac and tipped it forward.
The aluminum keyboard was in front of it, so it tipped onto that, so no it did not fall to the ground, rather fell face first onto the keyboard.
Nothing else was there, I wish now I took a pict to document it in actual accident condition.

My issue is the 27" screen glass cover appears NOT to be tempered glass, it broke in huge/sharp shards that could really-really injure someone.

Everyone using iMacs with young kids like me please take notice what happened and take your own actions to ensure no repeat, hopefully this will help someone else avoid really serious cuts/etc.

Tempered glass shatters into small pieces that don't pierce the skin, that is why the auto industry uses them, the household glass industry also uses them if the glass window/pane is below a certain height for safety.
Luckily in our household no one got serious injury, just me (dad) got a small glass sliver picking the iMac up and cleaning.
I'll have to contact Apple directly on this to see how they will handle.
I take responsibility for my kids actions, I wonder Apples response to:
-not using tempered glass

YouTube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3pbn11gUBc

Pictures:
http://lh4.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKhwyR3yI/AAAAAAAAKDk/U9ZJiY5BvUA/IMG_5624.jpg

http://lh5.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKivKvwcI/AAAAAAAAKDs/e9IZVfX4csU/IMG_5628.JPG

http://lh4.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKjLWwlTI/AAAAAAAAKDw/NlPmk2pkpi8/IMG_5629.JPG

http://lh6.ggpht.com/_FqTNmgNQHz8/TAcKjU-1hdI/AAAAAAAAKD0/mEwwlUXOcac/IMG_5630.JPG

why does ivygrad show up as original post person
by ivygrad / June 2, 2010 1:01 PM PDT

I posted, mtbdudex, not ivygrad, why does ivygrad show up as original post person??

Could have told you that
by Jimmy Greystone / June 2, 2010 1:31 PM PDT

Could have told you that, but then you probably had no particular reason to ask before now. I'm a certified repair tech, and I've repaired quite a few iMacs in my time. Any time I have to take the glass off to work on one, I get really paranoid about someone walking in, not seeing the glass pane, and stepping on it or something. And in the ACMT training material, they make a big point of telling you that the glass isn't tempered, and it represents a safety hazard.

Cost is the most likely reason that they use untempered glass. Getting the glass tempered would cost probably an extra couple of cents per machine, and while that may not seem like much, multiply that by a couple million machines.

But the only thing Apple will do is offer to repair the system at a price. This is accidental damage and not covered by the warranty, which it sounds like you know. It might also be mentioned on some safety concerns pamphlet included with the system. The sort of thing 99.99999% of people chuck either back into the box or the trash without even reading it.

At the end of the day, companies like Apple can really only do so much to identify the various hazards with their products. I mean, someone could probably choke on the power cable if they tried eating it, but do we REALLY need some kind of warning about that?

Also, tempered glass is generally only used on the front windshield on cars, and there's also a layer of laminate in there. The back and passenger windows are all untempered glass. And interestingly, that's really only a US custom. It's not how it's done in a lot of Europe.

history of suto tempered glass
by ivygrad / June 2, 2010 6:15 PM PDT

FYI
http://www.ehow.com/facts_5036361_history-tempered-glass-cars.html

History
1. Glass has been used in car windows since the early 1900s. The danger of regular glass was quickly recognized, and laminated glass was first used in car windshields since about 1919. Tempered glass did not replace regular glass in the side and rear windows of cars until the 1940s and did not come into general use until the 1950s.
Significance
2. Tempered glass is used in automobile windows to reduce the chance of injury to the occupants in case of an accident.
Function
3. Tempered glass is about five to 10 times stronger than regular glass and shatters into many small pebble-like fragments when it is impacted, making it safer to use in automobiles than regular glass.
Considerations
4. Tempered glass is used in the side and rear windows of a car because it is easier to cut through than laminated glass in case of a rescue. Laminated glass is always used in windshields because tempered glass, though less harmful than regular glass, does explode into tiny pieces when it breaks. Laminated glass does not shatter in upon the occupants when broken, as it is stuck together with a layer of plastic.
Warning
5. Tempered glass must be shaped before it is tempered, as any attempt to cut it afterwards will result in a shattered window.

So I Guess
by Jimmy Greystone / June 2, 2010 11:10 PM PDT

So I guess you've decided this is more interesting than what happened with your iMac. Great. Well, I'll be taking my leave from this topic now.

fixing the glass....
by ivygrad / June 4, 2010 7:47 AM PDT
In reply to: So I Guess

I stopped by the Apple store in Novi, Mich during my lunch break.
They gave estimate of "between $150 - 200 to fix if ONLY the glass broke".

I'll probably take it in next week.

why have a glass cover??
by ivygrad / June 6, 2010 4:39 PM PDT
In reply to: fixing the glass....

btw, when I was at the apple store waiting for the blue t-shirt squad lady for my glass screen replacement quote, I saw a 30" apple display there.
It does NOT have any glass screen over it. When I gently touch the screen image, I'm really touching the screen, my fingernail backside will cause the rainbow effect.
a) Why is there a glass cover on 27" iMac and not 30" Apple cinema display?
b) I'm curious, is their "new and or different technology" of the iMac screen over the Apple Cinema that dictates the need for a glass cover?

Honestly I don't know.

c) Have others here just removed their glass cover and used the iMac w/o?
(older 24", or newer 27" or 21")

d) IF this had happened w/o a glass cover, the under "real screen" possibly would have instead broken and then more issues/seriousness results?

Some friends Sunday have suggested just removing the rest of the broken glass cover and using "as is". The computer "works" fine.
Of course I'd wall mount the iMac.
e) Does the glass cover minimize/eliminate "dust" other air intrusion into the iMac internals?
f) Thoughts on using the iMac w/o glass cover?

You can if you want to
by Jimmy Greystone / June 7, 2010 1:03 AM PDT

You can if you want to, but the display is easily scratched, so I wouldn't recommend it. It will also tend to attract a great deal of dust on account of you running an electric current through the display generating a low level magnetic field around it. I've repaired more than a few iMacs in my time, and sometimes I will test the system without putting it back together completely. Every time I do, I have to clear off the display of dust.

And unless Apple has come out with their new LED backlit 30" Cinema display, the one they currently sell is based on a design that I believe predates the use of glass on the iMac.

If you use a kind of plastic, then it will have a tendency to get scratched up and affect the display. Glass doesn't scratch as easily. It's also better for color clarity. The opacity of glass is lower than plastic so more colors come through and the overall result is a more vibrant appearing display.

Also, the "rainbow effect" you describe, is you squeezing the liquid crystal packets inside the display. If you press too hard, you will cause them to burst, or crush the transistor that controls them and permanently damage the screen. So another benefit to the glass is its rigidity. The casual touch isn't going to cause any damage to the display. It likely also saved your display by taking the bulk of the force when the system toppled over. You don't want that liquid crystal leaking out.

If you stop and think about it a little, there are some possibilities for why they chose to go with untempered glass. They are obviously acutely aware of the hazard it poses, but decided that the benefits outweighed the risks.

At the end of the day, Apple is out to make money. They aren't going to do that if they design some system with some major defect that poses significant risk to people. You think you are the first person to ever break that glass panel covering the front of their iMac? You probably aren't even in the top 10,000.

I get your frustrated at what happened, and the natural thing to do in America is look for someone else to blame. However, it's a really counterproductive exercise, because all you're doing is wasting time that could be spent on other things. It happened, and there's nothing you can do to change that. It doesn't sound like anyone was hurt, so why not just leave it at that? Getting upset at Apple isn't going to make things better, or somehow magically change them. All it really does is put stress on your body that isn't needed. For all the amazing things the human body can do, one thing it can't do is distinguish between merely being upset about something, and running for your life because some animal thinks you look like a tasty next meal. The human body's fight or flight reaction happens any time we are stressed. This causes adrenaline to be pumped into your system, which is good if you need a short term burst of energy, but is really bad for you if it happens for long periods of time. It puts too much stress on the body, and can cause all kinds of negative long term effects. But you don't have to take my word for it. This is psychoimmunology 101, so you can go verify it yourself.

No one was hurt, the system is easily repaired, so while it's unfortunate it needs to be repaired, just focus on the good things.

what to do.....the right thing
by ivygrad / June 7, 2010 7:44 PM PDT
In reply to: You can if you want to

Thx Jimmy G for detailed post.

Give good explain why the replacement glass is needed.

Yes, I do take responsibility for my kids actions.
In future I am wall mtg the 27" iMac just for robust countermeasure.
I'm not really "upset" at apple. When I was at the apple store the blue shirt squad helper stated it's 1st time they had ever seen cracked/sharded iMac glass like mine.

why have a glass cover??
by ivygrad / June 7, 2010 10:02 AM PDT
In reply to: fixing the glass....

btw, when I was at the apple store waiting for the blue t-shirt squad lady for my glass screen replacement quote, I saw a 30" apple display there.
It does NOT have any glass screen over it. When I gently touch the screen image, I'm really touching the screen, my fingernail backside will cause the rainbow effect.
a) Why is there a glass cover on 27" iMac and not 30" Apple cinema display?
b) I'm curious, is their "new and or different technology" of the iMac screen over the Apple Cinema that dictates the need for a glass cover?

Honestly I don't know.

c) Have others here just removed their glass cover and used the iMac w/o?
(older 24", or newer 27" or 21")

d) IF this had happened w/o a glass cover, the under "real screen" possibly would have instead broken and then more issues/seriousness results?

Some friends Sunday have suggested just removing the rest of the broken glass cover and using "as is". The computer "works" fine.
Of course I'd wall mount the iMac.
e) Does the glass cover minimize/eliminate "dust" other air intrusion into the iMac internals?
f) Thoughts on using the iMac w/o glass cover?

