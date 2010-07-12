Apple censoring forums re: Consumer Reports.

of Apple to remain silent.



But it?s also all of our responsibilities, as intelligent citizens of the net, to not be a part of this problem by perpetuating false news cycles by (uncritically) reposting everything we read as if it?s the gospel truth (this goes for bloggers too although it seems quite of few of them didn?t get that memo). Its also important that we call shameless sensationalism out when we see it.



Frankly, the merry go round of sensational headlines about Apple over the last three weeks looks to me like whipped up hysteria and shameless piling on to titillate the fanboys and increase for page hits. Gizmodo and other less scrupulous blogs have been having a field day with this story (apparently so much so that the Gizmodo readers have even complained in the comments that its gone over the top). They site ?experts? to further hammer home the narrative they are trying to sell and conveniently ignore the experts that disagree? hear Spencer Webb, an RF antenna expert on TWIT http://twit.tv/255 or read Bob Egan?s criticism of Conumer Reports techniques (or lack thereof) here: http://mobileanalyst.wordpress.com/2010/07/12/iphone-4-report-consumer-reports-study-is-full-of-crap/.



The sensible posts I have seen thusfar read something like this: Yes there is an iPhone 4 antennae issue that issue is reproduceable. However, being reproduceable does not necessarily translate into poor performance. Many iPhone 4 owners are reporting much better performance than previous iPhones, regardless of the numbers of bars displayed. There are however also people reporting reception problems that are much worse than previous iPhones. Some have suggested that the first group are primarily in strong signal areas and that the second group are in weak areas but even this does not always seem to be the case. Some experts have said this is a design flaw others have said it?s the same flaw that all phones with internal antennas experience. We just don?t have a definitely answer right now as to what exactly is happening.



Nilay Patel of Engadget has a good rundown of the situation as it stands today: http://www.engadget.com/2010/07/13/yes-the-iphone-4-is-broken-no-the-iphone-4-is-not-broken/