then get it - I have heard good stories. I get it too - but have not had the opportunity to use it (knock on wood).

For video editing, iMovie/iDVD/GarageBand/iTunes/iPhoto (yes, you *can* and should use all of them when editing movies primarily with iMovie) is very adequate. I used it for about 3 years before I decided I wanted to get a bit more serious and jumped straight to FinalCut Pro. What is handy is that FinalCutPro can (and I expect FinalCut Express) readand edit iMovie project files, so at least *that* part of the migration is easy... But there is a learning curve, no matter how you slice it.