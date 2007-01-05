then get it - I have heard good stories. I get it too - but have not had the opportunity to use it (knock on wood).
For video editing, iMovie/iDVD/GarageBand/iTunes/iPhoto (yes, you *can* and should use all of them when editing movies primarily with iMovie) is very adequate. I used it for about 3 years before I decided I wanted to get a bit more serious and jumped straight to FinalCut Pro. What is handy is that FinalCutPro can (and I expect FinalCut Express) readand edit iMovie project files, so at least *that* part of the migration is easy... But there is a learning curve, no matter how you slice it.
I'm going to buy a macbook soon; White 2Ghz, 2g ram, 80g HD which brings my cost to $1474. Will I need the extra insurance of the prot. plan? Seems a bit pricey for 2 extra years. I wish I had bought the extra insurance for my pc laptop. I have used the extra insurance on other items such as digital cameras and phones etc.
Also, is it worth the extra $99 to upgrade to FCE or if I should just stick to what comes with iLife? The $200 discount for purchasing with a new Mac is tempting. No movie/video editing experience, so I realize that there will be a steep learning curve. I don't plan on doing it for a living, just want to do home movies (looking for a new hobby).