The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Apple and O'Reilly

by RodderRodder / February 17, 2006 10:30 AM PST

Is there some kind of connection between Apple and O'reilly publishing? Apple has it's big cat themed OS names and O'Reilly uses animals on the covers of their books. They both have something named Safari: Apple's web browser and O'Reilly's online book search. Just curious. Inspiration: Liger reference(which was funny) in BOL

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Apple and O'Reilly
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Apple and O'Reilly
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
I don't think so
by rtemp / February 17, 2006 10:43 AM PST
In reply to: Apple and O'Reilly

Just coincidence.
Nice observation, though.

(Not so)Quick comment on Apple's OS naming:
Apple has had codenames for pretty much everything in their past, it's just that now they are keeping the names with their OS's. The theming isn't anything new. I just did a quick look through Mactracker (on my nano) and most of Apple's OS codenames were based around music:
7.6-Harmony
8.0-Tempo
8.5-Allegro
9.0.4-Minuet
9.0-Sonata
9.1-Fortissimo

In my search, I found something quite humorous: the codename for OS 8.6:
"Veronica"

I think that's pretty funny.
-Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's interesting...
by RodderRodder / February 17, 2006 12:18 PM PST
In reply to: I don't think so

I didn't know the codenames for pre OS X versions. It's almost like a Castlevania thing going on. Which seems even more interesting now that you mention Veronica. Cool. I knew they had codenames on their projects, put not what they were. Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you want to learn more
by rtemp / February 17, 2006 12:24 PM PST
In reply to: That's interesting...

I mentioned MacTracker above, it's a very nifty little app to have if you care about Apple. It has information on anything Apple has made since the original Macintosh.
Here's the website:
http://www.mactracker.ca/
It's available for OS X, OS 8/9, Windows, and iPod (text only).

You don't want to know how much time I've spent just digging through everything just for fun.

-Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.