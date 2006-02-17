Just coincidence.
Nice observation, though.
(Not so)Quick comment on Apple's OS naming:
Apple has had codenames for pretty much everything in their past, it's just that now they are keeping the names with their OS's. The theming isn't anything new. I just did a quick look through Mactracker (on my nano) and most of Apple's OS codenames were based around music:
7.6-Harmony
8.0-Tempo
8.5-Allegro
9.0.4-Minuet
9.0-Sonata
9.1-Fortissimo
In my search, I found something quite humorous: the codename for OS 8.6:
"Veronica"
I think that's pretty funny.
-Ryan
Is there some kind of connection between Apple and O'reilly publishing? Apple has it's big cat themed OS names and O'Reilly uses animals on the covers of their books. They both have something named Safari: Apple's web browser and O'Reilly's online book search. Just curious. Inspiration: Liger reference(which was funny) in BOL