Apl Keyword Access

by dochow1 / February 4, 2011 2:36 AM PST

iMac G4 Flat-panel, 1.25 RAM, OS 10.4.11: Is there a way to printout all my passwords from Apple Keyword Access?

I have a corrupt system problem and need to reinstall Tiger; don't want to lose any passwords.

Try the Archive and Install option
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 4, 2011 3:12 AM PST
In reply to: Apl Keyword Access

which will keep your data intact.
Boot from the OS X DVD, proceed through the install until you get the warning that you cannot do this unless you change the install options.
Choose Options and change the options to Archive and Install. Preserve user settings.
Do NOT proceed with the install unless you do this part.
Failure to do so, WILL result in all your data being wiped out when you format the dirve.

I don't know of a way to actually print out all your passwords.

There isn't a way to print out from the Keychain
by sturner--2008 / February 6, 2011 11:33 PM PST

However, you could use a program like Password Wallet or 1Password to keep a copy of them. You can print these out, or export them and then print them.

Keychain Pwords
by dochow1 / February 7, 2011 5:58 AM PST

Reinstalled OS X 10.4.1 and upped to 10.4.11 --- got all passwords carried over Happy
Now to get rid if SafariAlertPanel.nib that pop up at every startup of my iMac.
Thanks!

Take a look at System Preferences,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 7, 2011 7:48 AM PST
In reply to: Keychain Pwords

Accounts > Your Account > startup items.

You may find the offending app in there


Keychain Pwords
by dochow1 / February 8, 2011 5:43 AM PST

P:I'm nerdy alot. Where do I go for "Accounts>" ?

Ketchain Pwords - Sys Prefs
by dochow1 / February 8, 2011 6:19 AM PST
In reply to: Keychain Pwords

I opened Sys Prefs> Accounts.
It is completely blank.

There has to be at least one account in there
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 8, 2011 10:12 AM PST

System Preferences in the dock (probably)

Accounts (the two upper bodies icon)

You sure there is absolutely nothing in there?

No icons, not + or - signs, no buttons or icons at all?
Keychain Pwords -- SysPrefs
by dochow1 / February 9, 2011 7:01 AM PST

Nada--- completely blank.

Keychain Pwrds -SysPrefs
by dochow1 / February 9, 2011 7:11 AM PST

No icons, no + -
'Tis a puzzlement. I did just reinstall Mac OS X 10.4.1 and then all updates to 10.4.11.

Try this
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 9, 2011 8:39 AM PST

Read this knowledge base article and do the part marked
III Restoring from defaults.

http://support.apple.com/kb/HT2600?viewlocale=en_US

Seems like your Netinfo database is corrupt.

Read it carefully and print it out.

Move slowly and carefully, checking each line of typed text before hitting the enter key.

Let us know how you get on


Keyword Pwords - SysPrefs
by dochow1 / February 9, 2011 11:40 PM PST
In reply to: Try this

Line-by-line is great advice for me. I'll get back to you when finished.

