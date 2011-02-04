Apl Keyword Access

which will keep your data intact.
Boot from the OS X DVD, proceed through the install until you get the warning that you cannot do this unless you change the install options.
Choose Options and change the options to Archive and Install. Preserve user settings.
Do NOT proceed with the install unless you do this part.
Failure to do so, WILL result in all your data being wiped out when you format the dirve.
I don't know of a way to actually print out all your passwords.
P
iMac G4 Flat-panel, 1.25 RAM, OS 10.4.11: Is there a way to printout all my passwords from Apple Keyword Access?
I have a corrupt system problem and need to reinstall Tiger; don't want to lose any passwords.