anyone tell me how to get my license key!? HELP PLEASE

by odat92388 / October 22, 2011 10:13 AM PDT

I first downloaded 123pdf converter from cnet. I later purchased the software. My old computer died and with it my license key. I love this product, but I cannot get anyone to respond to my requests to get my license key so I can use it on my new computer. Can anyone help please!
Thanks
Karen

Contact the software producer
by zetaone / October 22, 2011 2:49 PM PDT

You can contact the software creator and tell them what happened. And give information about when you bought the converter tool It would also help if you purchase the product through a credit card or paypal because it creates a trail of transactions you and the software creator can see.

Wild thought
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 27, 2011 8:24 AM PDT

Do you use gmail or yahoo email? Could that key be in your email there?

anyone tell me how to get my license key!? HELP PLEASE
by odat92388 / October 27, 2011 1:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Wild thought

No I don't and it didn't seem to get backed up on my backup drive either

(NT) Then see first reply.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2011 2:25 PM PDT
