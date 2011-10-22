anyone tell me how to get my license key!? HELP PLEASE

You can contact the software creator and tell them what happened. And give information about when you bought the converter tool It would also help if you purchase the product through a credit card or paypal because it creates a trail of transactions you and the software creator can see.
I first downloaded 123pdf converter from cnet. I later purchased the software. My old computer died and with it my license key. I love this product, but I cannot get anyone to respond to my requests to get my license key so I can use it on my new computer. Can anyone help please!
Thanks
Karen