Anyone please help..I thought about java..

by mustafabeng / February 9, 2009 1:10 AM PST

Hi everyone .. I have very big problem no matter what i did i coulnt find a solutions ..When i open game in msn or skype or icq doesnt matter i having only blank empty page..no error or warning..First i thougth i have problem about flash player so ..i try to download flash with internet explorer 8 even gold bar at the top didn't show..after i load firefox and download with firefox for ie and firefox i load them still nothing change..i look every problem on the net smilar like this i change every security options every advanged options which is people suggest but nothing change again..but interesting part i can play in computer which game made by flash..after i start to thinking i have problem about java so i delete java and download lastest version and load..nothing change again i delete java vm from regedit and comp, again same..and i search every forum at the net and which i did until now nothing work..at the ie browser when i get in advanged options there is no java applet choose and in the control panel i open java options and click advanged and under the java applet for browser have ie and firefox ..firefox i can doing uncheck but ie its not look open i cant push anything on the ie applet..for example when i get in the java.com with ie8 for download java i having emty page again..i did everything but nothing work..which is intersting again when i try to test my java at the web in two browser its working..i use registry fix tune up everything just not work..i am really sick of this without the format computer i must fix this..

O/S Windows Vista
Java 6 uptade 11
Last version all uptade about Vista or Flash player ..
By the last i load program sweet im for msn and when open it men

Re: java.
by Kees Bakker / February 9, 2009 3:59 AM PST

There's not a single indication yet that this is a Java problem. Did you look at the source of those pages to see if they contain a Java applet? Probably all you did with installing and uninstalling and regedit and registry fixes only made the situation worse.

IE8 is still a beta. So it's allowed to give problems. And I read your post twice, but still couldn't make out if Firefox is having the same problems as IE has.

My idea:
1. Uninstall IE8 to go back to IE7.
2. Remove Firefox and delete your Firefox profile in Application Data.
3. Reinstall Firefox 3.0.6 from their website.
4. Reinstall java from the web if you visit a site that needs java and tells you that it isn't installed.
5. Reinstall flash from the web if you visit a site that needs flash and tells you that it isn't installed.

If problems persist after this, clearly tell what the problems are in such a way we can try to reproduce them.

Kees

((
by mustafabeng / February 13, 2009 12:10 PM PST
In reply to: Re: java.

Thank you for answer but..in firefox dont have problem about java or flash actually what is problem i dont know because when i open a game in msn or skype or icq i having blank page especially in messenger..skype giving error like u must load last version skype but it is already loading ((( i did everything but nothing change buy the way if u can say me messenger game for example chess work with java or flash ?

Please Help me to Clone my PC
by bgouglas / February 14, 2009 10:22 PM PST

I have 3 PCs that run Windows XP Pro
I formated one and reinstalled all my programs.

I want to format the other 2 and rinstall the same programs.

I order to do so, I bought Norton Ghost 14 and Acronis True Image 11 Home to clone primary partition that contain the OS and all programs to an external hard drive.

Now I don't know how to install that image on the 2 other PC.

Is any body can help me

Thank you

