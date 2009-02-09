Anyone please help..I thought about java..

Hi everyone .. I have very big problem no matter what i did i coulnt find a solutions ..When i open game in msn or skype or icq doesnt matter i having only blank empty page..no error or warning..First i thougth i have problem about flash player so ..i try to download flash with internet explorer 8 even gold bar at the top didn't show..after i load firefox and download with firefox for ie and firefox i load them still nothing change..i look every problem on the net smilar like this i change every security options every advanged options which is people suggest but nothing change again..but interesting part i can play in computer which game made by flash..after i start to thinking i have problem about java so i delete java and download lastest version and load..nothing change again i delete java vm from regedit and comp, again same..and i search every forum at the net and which i did until now nothing work..at the ie browser when i get in advanged options there is no java applet choose and in the control panel i open java options and click advanged and under the java applet for browser have ie and firefox ..firefox i can doing uncheck but ie its not look open i cant push anything on the ie applet..for example when i get in the java.com with ie8 for download java i having emty page again..i did everything but nothing work..which is intersting again when i try to test my java at the web in two browser its working..i use registry fix tune up everything just not work..i am really sick of this without the format computer i must fix this..



O/S Windows Vista

Java 6 uptade 11

Last version all uptade about Vista or Flash player ..

By the last i load program sweet im for msn and when open it men