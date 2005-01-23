It is quite likely they don't call it what you expect.
Most likely it is called "fill flash"
On the back of the camera there is a button and below it are the icon of a lightning bolt and an eye.
While in record mode, press that button and watch the LCD. Press the button several times and you should see something on the LCD change. It should cycle through: Auto Flash, Red Eye, Fill Flash, Slow Sync and Disabled.
If the LCD only shows icons, check your Users Manual for an explaination of what the icons mean.
I have a Nikon Coolpix 4300 and can not figure out how to set my flash to "always on". Can anyone tell me how? Thanks so much