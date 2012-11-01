Anyone Here Own TV Show "Copper" and Having Problems?

I have approximately 75 TV episodes of three different show I have purchased from iTunes. They all sync perfectly in order by air date to my iPod except for a new one. It is the 10th episode of the show and although iTunes shows it in that order, when synced to both of my iPods, it is always in the second position.



I have contacted Apple about this and have been brushed off with links to all sorts of things, but nothing to cover this single issue nor to have been of much use. They have suggested I use their pay-for-advice link. No way.



I have tried zillions of things: completely removing iTunes and re-downloading it, going back to factory settings on my iPod then re-synching again, checking the file/info tab which appears identical to all others of the episodes in this series, synching the episodes (1-10) one at a time from just this one series, and even had iTunes send me a new copy of the show. You name it, I've done it.



Common sense is telling me there is a problem somewhere in iTunes with this file download and it is not my iPods when so many others have and continue to be indexed properly. My iPods aren't even at half capacity, so "overload" can't be part of it.



Any help would be much appreciated.