Anyone Here Own TV Show "Copper" and Having Problems?

by CarolinaPalmetto / November 1, 2012 11:00 AM PDT

I have approximately 75 TV episodes of three different show I have purchased from iTunes. They all sync perfectly in order by air date to my iPod except for a new one. It is the 10th episode of the show and although iTunes shows it in that order, when synced to both of my iPods, it is always in the second position.

I have contacted Apple about this and have been brushed off with links to all sorts of things, but nothing to cover this single issue nor to have been of much use. They have suggested I use their pay-for-advice link. No way.

I have tried zillions of things: completely removing iTunes and re-downloading it, going back to factory settings on my iPod then re-synching again, checking the file/info tab which appears identical to all others of the episodes in this series, synching the episodes (1-10) one at a time from just this one series, and even had iTunes send me a new copy of the show. You name it, I've done it.

Common sense is telling me there is a problem somewhere in iTunes with this file download and it is not my iPods when so many others have and continue to be indexed properly. My iPods aren't even at half capacity, so "overload" can't be part of it.

Any help would be much appreciated.

No help but a nod.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 2, 2012 2:14 AM PDT

Yup. I've found issues or bugs in this and other services. Correcting such is not a high priority so maybe you can decide if the product quality is too low for you to keep using.

That is, if your DVDs had incorrect menus, wouldn't you stop buying them and return the ones with bugs?
Bob

I'm Getting Ready to Chuck iTunes
by CarolinaPalmetto / November 2, 2012 4:46 AM PDT
In reply to: No help but a nod.

The only advantage to iTunes over purchasing the disc is that you don't have to wait for the whole season to be over before being able to have the episodes available immediately after airing. It's beginning to look like I would be better off with waiting for the DVDs. Don't suppose they'll miss my business as, obviously, everyone who purchased this series must be experiencing the exact same problem but I guess they don't care enough to have contacted iTunes. Either that or iTunes,like you stated, doesn't care enough about whether its customers are happy..

The thing is, you did get the show.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 2, 2012 5:10 AM PDT

It's what the coding and industry calls a cosmetic bug. All the shows are there, they play but it's out of order for some reason. There are folk that can't stand such things. I've seen this happen in Netflix, Amazon and just about every system. That's no excuse but for some folk, these cosmetic issues are too much to accept.
Bob

