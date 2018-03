Anyone going to be first in line for SP2?

WinXP SP2 is still in Beta and should be released in the next few months. Many articles have been written in the past about installing 'Beta' programs... a no no for the average computer user, especially one who is not very skilled in fixing problems. Beta programs are better for those 'Geeks' who have a second old computer to experiment with. Besides, doesn't MS 'ALWAYS' release something that still has bugs...some say that way the general public can finalize the bug research for MS. Many savvy computer people say to not install any new 'upgrade' from MS right away, but wait a month or so for the public to get the bugs out and MS to issue their customary patches to the patches.



Yes, SP1 did have problems with many computers so I have observed. Myself, I took advice and waited for 4 months after final release before installing on a dial-up for that SP1. It took several hours and for this SP2 I'll wait for MS or someone to issue a free CD.



Remember the problems with the different upgrades of IE. I'm still using IE 5.5 on two of my desktops. Our expert resident MS KB guy...Bill G., still uses Win98(lst edition) and IE 5.01 SP2. I used IE 5.01 for a long time myself on my Win98se puter and only within the past year upgraded it to 5.5. MS keeps wanting me to upgrade to IE6 by listing it as a critical at the 'Upgrade Site', however they are still supporting 5.5 as I got a critical update for it not too long ago.



Beta WinXP SP2 ...use at your own risk, and IMO wait a while before using the final release of SP2.



