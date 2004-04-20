Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Anyone going to be first in line for SP2?

by Coryphaeus / April 20, 2004 8:50 AM PDT
12 total posts
Re:Anyone going to be first in line for SP2?
by Mark G / April 20, 2004 9:11 AM PDT

ill wait but i didnt have any probs with any updates yet.

I just downloaded it. . .
by Coryphaeus / April 20, 2004 9:17 AM PDT

273 Meg, took 14 minutes. Burned it to a CDR.

My system(s) run perfectly, two mirror machines. Don't know what I'll do yet.

If it ain't broke. . .

Re: ...nt...... let us know how you like it,
by Mary Kay / April 20, 2004 11:28 AM PDT

.

Haven't installed it yet. . .
by Coryphaeus / April 20, 2004 11:39 AM PDT

As I said, two machines running XP SP1 run perfectly. Also running NAV 2003, Zone Alarm behind my router firewall.

I don't know if I want to install SP2.

I wonder if System Restore would put it back the way it was if I didn't like it.

Re:Haven't installed it yet. . .
by Mark G / April 20, 2004 1:40 PM PDT

i read some where sr wont undo it

Re: Anyone going to be first in line for SP2? Some of us never installed SP1!!!
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 20, 2004 1:33 PM PDT

...after Diana's early user problems, and MickeySoft's refusal to admit there were any probabems, despite at least tens of thousands of users with experience to the contrary.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Was just going to mention that
by Diana Forum moderator / April 21, 2004 2:06 AM PDT

I did finally install SP1. Won't install SP2 until I've backed up my whole hard drive and probably about six months.

Re:Was just going to mention that
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 21, 2004 3:11 AM PDT

Hi, Diana.

Was that on the same computer? If so, why do you think it worked later? MS claims they never did an update...

-- Dave K.
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Re:Re:Was just going to mention that
by John Robie / April 21, 2004 4:16 AM PDT

Hmmm....well Dave, the SP1 release was Sep 9, 2002. I know I had some difficulty in trying to download and install with a dial-up. Looking at my logs, my attempt failed on Sep 14. Tried again on Sep 20...failed. Was successful on November 21, 2002.

Err......some bugs/problems .....SP1....
by John Robie / April 21, 2004 4:31 AM PDT

Programs and Devices
327952 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327952> ACC2002: Data Access Pages Empty After Installing Windows XP Service Pack 1

327804 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327804> Winmodem Device Does Not Work on Toshiba Portege 2000 After You Upgrade to Windows XP SP1

327808 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327808> The IntelliMouse Optical Wheel Mouse Scroll Wheel Does Not Work as Expected

327805 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327805> Ultra DMA Mode 6 Devices Are Not Enabled on VIA Motherboards After You Install Windows XP SP1

327809 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327809> Cannot Run Certain Programs on Hyper-Threaded or Dual-Processor Computers with a CPU Speed of Greater Than 2 GHz

328600 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;328600> Roxio DirectCD 5.1 Stops Responding When You Copy Large Files to CD-ROM
Network and Communications

327794 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327794> Dial-Up Connection to AOL Stops Responding While Initializing the Modem

327810 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327810> You Cannot Sign In to or Use Exchange Instant Messaging After You Upgrade to Windows XP Service Pack 1

328002 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;328002> You Cannot Connect to Terminal Services from a Web Page

About 11 more listed, but no room to list here..check
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?kbid=324722

My observation Wayne....
by John Robie / April 21, 2004 3:30 AM PDT

WinXP SP2 is still in Beta and should be released in the next few months. Many articles have been written in the past about installing 'Beta' programs... a no no for the average computer user, especially one who is not very skilled in fixing problems. Beta programs are better for those 'Geeks' who have a second old computer to experiment with. Besides, doesn't MS 'ALWAYS' release something that still has bugs...some say that way the general public can finalize the bug research for MS. Many savvy computer people say to not install any new 'upgrade' from MS right away, but wait a month or so for the public to get the bugs out and MS to issue their customary patches to the patches.

Yes, SP1 did have problems with many computers so I have observed. Myself, I took advice and waited for 4 months after final release before installing on a dial-up for that SP1. It took several hours and for this SP2 I'll wait for MS or someone to issue a free CD.

Remember the problems with the different upgrades of IE. I'm still using IE 5.5 on two of my desktops. Our expert resident MS KB guy...Bill G., still uses Win98(lst edition) and IE 5.01 SP2. I used IE 5.01 for a long time myself on my Win98se puter and only within the past year upgraded it to 5.5. MS keeps wanting me to upgrade to IE6 by listing it as a critical at the 'Upgrade Site', however they are still supporting 5.5 as I got a critical update for it not too long ago.

Beta WinXP SP2 ...use at your own risk, and IMO wait a while before using the final release of SP2.

JR

