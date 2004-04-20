Anyone going to be first in line for SP2?

ill wait but i didnt have any probs with any updates yet.
There's a lot of hype for XP SP2. Anyone going to do any testing?
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/prodtechnol/winxppro/sp2preview.mspx
...after Diana's early user problems, and MickeySoft's refusal to admit there were any probabems, despite at least tens of thousands of users with experience to the contrary.
Hi, Diana.
Was that on the same computer? If so, why do you think it worked later? MS claims they never did an update...
Programs and Devices
327952 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327952> ACC2002: Data Access Pages Empty After Installing Windows XP Service Pack 1
327804 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327804> Winmodem Device Does Not Work on Toshiba Portege 2000 After You Upgrade to Windows XP SP1
327808 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327808> The IntelliMouse Optical Wheel Mouse Scroll Wheel Does Not Work as Expected
327805 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327805> Ultra DMA Mode 6 Devices Are Not Enabled on VIA Motherboards After You Install Windows XP SP1
327809 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327809> Cannot Run Certain Programs on Hyper-Threaded or Dual-Processor Computers with a CPU Speed of Greater Than 2 GHz
328600 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;328600> Roxio DirectCD 5.1 Stops Responding When You Copy Large Files to CD-ROM
Network and Communications
327794 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327794> Dial-Up Connection to AOL Stops Responding While Initializing the Modem
327810 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;327810> You Cannot Sign In to or Use Exchange Instant Messaging After You Upgrade to Windows XP Service Pack 1
328002 <http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;328002> You Cannot Connect to Terminal Services from a Web Page
About 11 more listed, but no room to list here..check
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?kbid=324722
WinXP SP2 is still in Beta and should be released in the next few months. Many articles have been written in the past about installing 'Beta' programs... a no no for the average computer user, especially one who is not very skilled in fixing problems. Beta programs are better for those 'Geeks' who have a second old computer to experiment with. Besides, doesn't MS 'ALWAYS' release something that still has bugs...some say that way the general public can finalize the bug research for MS. Many savvy computer people say to not install any new 'upgrade' from MS right away, but wait a month or so for the public to get the bugs out and MS to issue their customary patches to the patches.
Yes, SP1 did have problems with many computers so I have observed. Myself, I took advice and waited for 4 months after final release before installing on a dial-up for that SP1. It took several hours and for this SP2 I'll wait for MS or someone to issue a free CD.
Remember the problems with the different upgrades of IE. I'm still using IE 5.5 on two of my desktops. Our expert resident MS KB guy...Bill G., still uses Win98(lst edition) and IE 5.01 SP2. I used IE 5.01 for a long time myself on my Win98se puter and only within the past year upgraded it to 5.5. MS keeps wanting me to upgrade to IE6 by listing it as a critical at the 'Upgrade Site', however they are still supporting 5.5 as I got a critical update for it not too long ago.
Beta WinXP SP2 ...use at your own risk, and IMO wait a while before using the final release of SP2.
JR
