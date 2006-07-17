Phones forum

Anyone ever think about this?

by basteko / July 17, 2006 1:11 PM PDT

I know this might be a stupid question, but has anyone ever thought about what the "T" in "T-Mobile" stands for?
Telephone-Mobile?

Couldn't be, because then T-Zones wouldn't make any sense.

I've got it!
Tapioca! It's "Tapioca-Mobile" duh!

Really though, what does it stand for?!
-Dylan

Possibly Telekom-Mobile? Hit this link.
by jgvillan / July 17, 2006 4:41 PM PDT
Yeah i guess..
by basteko / July 19, 2006 10:46 AM PDT

Yeah I guess, but it's kind of boring. =/

bwahaha
by Jlak64 / July 20, 2006 12:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Yeah i guess..

dude, you're a freak. You ever wonder what the M in IBM stands for... oh, "machines"? Boring. The Ex in FedEx? Express? Boring...

Seriously, are you joking?

Who me?
by basteko / July 20, 2006 11:04 AM PDT
In reply to: bwahaha

Me? No i wasn't joking, i was just wondering so i decided to ask.

you really have a lot of time on your hands....
by unclegee1 / July 19, 2006 2:57 PM PDT

I don't know of anybody in the world who would dwell on this subject!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yea...I suppose some might wonder about it. I personally don't care, because they provide excellent service. If you're really this troubled about the name, you could call t-mobile or go to your nearest store and inquire about this matter

i got it
by unclegee1 / July 19, 2006 2:59 PM PDT

telecommunications

