Anyone ever think about this?

I know this might be a stupid question, but has anyone ever thought about what the "T" in "T-Mobile" stands for?
Telephone-Mobile?
Couldn't be, because then T-Zones wouldn't make any sense.
I've got it!
Tapioca! It's "Tapioca-Mobile" duh!
Really though, what does it stand for?!
-Dylan
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.