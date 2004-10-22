Anyone else wanna try gamil..

Yes! Please! Have been trying forever to get one.
ihopper1@hotmail.com
Anyone else who wanted to try gamil, just reply to this messnge and i would be gald to send you 1 invite
Jason TBK
If you want a free gmail invite, go to:
http://www.highwayman.org/gmail
