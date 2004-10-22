Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

General discussion

Anyone else wanna try gamil..

by jtwolverine8 / October 22, 2004 10:17 PM PDT

Anyone else who wanted to try gamil, just reply to this messnge and i would be gald to send you 1 invite
Jason TBK

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
20 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by Fledge / October 28, 2004 6:33 PM PDT

Yes! Please! Have been trying forever to get one.
ihopper1@hotmail.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by JJohnson / October 29, 2004 5:32 AM PDT

Thanks. Kryptonic451@hotmail.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by uri_katvan / November 12, 2004 7:05 PM PST

Thank you for being kind and offering gmail's service.
Looking forwad for your reply!

Uri.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by vhuguen1 / November 14, 2004 1:11 AM PST

I'd love to try it if you have any invites left. Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by massoudtoussi / November 18, 2004 11:07 PM PST

Hello,
I came across your message just accidentally. I will be very greatfull if you send me a gmail invitation.
Regards

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by gokaki / November 19, 2004 5:22 AM PST

Hello,
It will be very thankful if you could send me a gmail invitation.
TIA

Regards
Matt

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by gokaki / November 19, 2004 5:26 AM PST

Hello,
It will be very thankful if you could send me a gmail invitation.
TIA

Regards
Matt
coolbee@japan.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by doodle / November 22, 2004 1:09 AM PST

> Hey, can you send me a gmail invitation???
>
> Thanks
>
> doodle

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by giles_lee_529 / November 22, 2004 12:02 PM PST

Please Send me! Thank you so much...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by giles_lee_529 / November 22, 2004 12:03 PM PST

Please send me one. Thank you so much!!
giles529@ms51.hinet.net

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by bambino--2008 / November 24, 2004 10:57 AM PST

Jason.....please give ma an account with Gmail. My email is big_bubbalouie@yahoo.com. Okay man! Bubba

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by Jaide / November 25, 2004 9:39 PM PST

Hi,

I'd like to try gmail. Do you have any invites left?

Thank You

Dawn

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by Jaide / November 25, 2004 9:48 PM PST

sorry, my e-mail address is dawnsattler@yahoo.com.

Thank You!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by spike10102004 / November 30, 2004 9:08 AM PST

hey i was hoping you cud send be a gmail invite spike10102004@hotmail.com thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Anyone else wanna try gamil..
by KiddStelth / December 7, 2004 7:05 AM PST

Hey Jason,

I'd like to try g-mail. Please send me an invite.

Kiddstelth@hotmail.com

Thanks,

Joe

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:0ops.......
by jtwolverine8 / December 7, 2004 9:35 AM PST

Dear everyone:
I didn't know my post would recieve so much ppl asking for invites...I have used up all my invites and thus I am asking for those with gamil accounts to help by sending them invites...
Thanks and Apologizes by:
Jason TBK

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes please
by eamonlane / February 15, 2005 7:52 PM PST

eamon@photo.net

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Free Gmail Account Invite...
by johnhighway-20437154072583586110149507896481 / February 16, 2005 3:35 AM PST
In reply to: Yes please
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Want to try Gmail
by ajit_wagh / March 1, 2005 9:52 PM PST

Dear sir ,
My mail id is ajit_wagh@rediffmail.com,
Please send me the invitation for Gmail.
Thanks

-ajit

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 20 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.