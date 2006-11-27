Anyone else tried Vista RTM?

I'm testing Vista Business edition RTM at work. Just started using it this week, but so far it's running pretty well. The biggest problems are with some software that doesn't quite work with it, like SAV Corporate Edition 10. I'm running on a 3 year old machine with 512 MB RAM, so it moves a little slow at times, especially when launching software for the first time. But everything looks good and it has been mostly stable. Office 2007 is excellent and compliments Vista nicely. That's my two cents (so far).
Hi,
I just found out from my Uni that I will be able to grab a free copy of the release version of Vista and wondered if anyone else has it installed yet, and if so how well does it run for you?