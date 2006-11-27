Anyone else tried Vista RTM?

Did you run RC1 or RTM? Any beta product will have debugging going on in the background slowing your computer down a lot. Everyone I have heard said when they switched to RTM things got much better. Also did you have all compatible drivers? Many people noticed their video drivers weren't for Vista. After the manufacture got drivers out things got much faster. There were many complaints about the security features being too intrusive and got to them point that people would just ignore it and accept everything. I think I heard they decreased the amount of warnings you will get, but I am not sure.



As for the new layouts, I am guessing that's the only thing you can have against it. I have found layouts difficult to use also, but I guess Microsoft put a lot of money into researching the best place for certain features is at. The more I use it the more I have gotten used to the layout and like it. It will be a hard switch for many people coming from XP. However, it seems like a brand new computer user coming in would have a much easier time learning how to use it. In a way the stuff is in a much more logical spot. This is the same for Vista as well as Office 2007.