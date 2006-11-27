The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Anyone else tried Vista RTM?

by versking / November 27, 2006 1:14 AM PST

Hi,

I just found out from my Uni that I will be able to grab a free copy of the release version of Vista and wondered if anyone else has it installed yet, and if so how well does it run for you?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Anyone else tried Vista RTM?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Anyone else tried Vista RTM?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
I'm running Business edition
by atravis / November 30, 2006 7:40 AM PST

I'm testing Vista Business edition RTM at work. Just started using it this week, but so far it's running pretty well. The biggest problems are with some software that doesn't quite work with it, like SAV Corporate Edition 10. I'm running on a 3 year old machine with 512 MB RAM, so it moves a little slow at times, especially when launching software for the first time. But everything looks good and it has been mostly stable. Office 2007 is excellent and compliments Vista nicely. That's my two cents (so far).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I ran RC1...
by bullardc / November 30, 2006 9:24 AM PST

...And soon after switched to Mac OSX and Linux in disgust.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Vista..
by invigorated / November 30, 2006 12:02 PM PST
In reply to: I ran RC1...

I ran it for about a week on my Athlon XP 2800+ with 1gb ram. I was not impressed. It's pretty much standard hardware and Vista was still glitchy.

It ran slowly, very slowly.

The security "features" were intrusive and made the experience painful.

I also found the new layouts for folders complicates rather than simplifies.

I removed it and put XP back on then went back to using my powerbook.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Beta will be slow
by kellenjb / November 30, 2006 9:25 PM PST
In reply to: Vista..

Did you run RC1 or RTM? Any beta product will have debugging going on in the background slowing your computer down a lot. Everyone I have heard said when they switched to RTM things got much better. Also did you have all compatible drivers? Many people noticed their video drivers weren't for Vista. After the manufacture got drivers out things got much faster. There were many complaints about the security features being too intrusive and got to them point that people would just ignore it and accept everything. I think I heard they decreased the amount of warnings you will get, but I am not sure.

As for the new layouts, I am guessing that's the only thing you can have against it. I have found layouts difficult to use also, but I guess Microsoft put a lot of money into researching the best place for certain features is at. The more I use it the more I have gotten used to the layout and like it. It will be a hard switch for many people coming from XP. However, it seems like a brand new computer user coming in would have a much easier time learning how to use it. In a way the stuff is in a much more logical spot. This is the same for Vista as well as Office 2007.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, I like it
by Hiedran / December 1, 2006 1:47 AM PST

I'm running RTM on two machines, one with a base score of 3 (5 year old P4) and another with a base score of 1 (unsupported, but capable of running HL2 or other 3D games) and the performance is pretty good. If you're upgrading a system, expect a *lot* of hard drive activity. I suspect part of the culprit is indexing the hard drive.

While the transparency effects of Aero are nice, the main reason to have a good graphics card is that thumbnails are enabled. (Hover your mouse over a program on the taskbar and you can see the thumbnail of the program.)

I haven't had time to navigate through the slew of control panels yet.

The parental controls are nice and fairly easy, unless you want to customize application access. Then you better know a lot about everything on your computer.

Basically, Vista is a nice (if sometimes slow) OS, and I'd say it *almost* caught up to OS X (and I'm running 10.3.9). It's definitely worth the upgrade from XP, IMO.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Oops
by Hiedran / December 1, 2006 1:50 AM PST
In reply to: Yes, I like it

Oops, had a fragment in one of my statements. The "unsupported but capable" should be "unsupported video card but capable." It's an ATI Mobility Radeon 9000 (notebook graphics card.)

I should put out a caveat: If you're upgrading a notebook/laptop, be very careful, since the parts are harder to upgrade.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Running Vista Ultimate 64 bit
by massnerder / December 1, 2006 2:11 AM PST

I've been running the RTM of 64-bit Vista Ultimate on my work laptop since 11/17. I've been fairly happy with it so far. The biggest problem has been the lack of drivers. I'm still getting used to some of the differences.

As far as Symantec antivirus goes, they have a build for Vista now (including 64-bit).

I have blue screened the laptop several times. If I leave it running unattended for a while it goes into its low power mode. Shortly after bringing it out of this mode it will blue screen. However, I think this has more to do with the aforementioned lack of drivers. The blue screen says something about power state a nd a driver.

So far, I'm relatively satisfied.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
portuguese
by aribeiro2 / December 1, 2006 5:10 AM PST

i am waiting the portuguese version, because i don't speak english...
but i'll wait until i can get a legal copy for free, in the microsoft alliance project...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.