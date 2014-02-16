Anynet+ control question

OK, I've spent way too much time trying to get this all to work, & think I'll just use a handful of remotes until I buy a Harmony, or whatever.



I disconnected everything today, and started with only the new Samsung BD player connected to the TV, and even that wouldn't work properly through HDMI-CEC/Anynet. I'd get everything turned on & configured, and the controls for the BD player would appear on the onscreen remote panel for the Samsung Universal remote, but after I'd turn everything off, the BD player wouldn't come on with the TV. Even after I turned it on manually, the controls were now gone from the onscreen remote. I'd then have to go back into the Universal remote setup screens on the TV again & reconfigure everything. And forget about trying to add my Yamaha AV receiver and/or CATV box into the mix.



Maybe I'm just trying to do too much with this TV, but I've never had so much trouble in the past getting a system like this working.