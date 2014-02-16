Samsung forum

Anynet+ control question

by stevedorenj / February 16, 2014 7:07 AM PST

I have a Samsung UN65F8000 TV and just bought a Samsung BD-FM59C Bluray player. I have the BD player connected via HDMI to my Yamaha AV receiver, which is then connected to the TV, also via HDMI.

I have Anynet+ enabled on both Samsung components, and HDMI control enabled on the receiver, but I can't get any control of the BD player via the TV & its remote. The BD player doesn't turn on with the TV, and the BD controls don't appear in the virtual onscreen remote using the Samsung Universal remote. Strangely, before the new Samsung BD player, I had an older Sony BD player connected, and all of the above worked well.

I'm wondering if the Samsung BD player needs to be connected directly to a TV input for the Anynet+ features to work, rather than through the AV receiver, and if the Sony's working was just lucky.

I'm asking here before trying, since it's a bit of a pain to move the TV off the wall to change cabling around.

Thanks!

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Always call these in.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2014 7:39 AM PST

Keep in mind that on most sets (I didn't check yours) there is only one HDMI port with the control signals. And it all must be setup and the maker tell us it does this. Just because all parts are labeled Anynet does not mean it will do what we wanted.
Bob

I think I give up...
by stevedorenj / February 17, 2014 6:28 AM PST

OK, I've spent way too much time trying to get this all to work, & think I'll just use a handful of remotes until I buy a Harmony, or whatever.

I disconnected everything today, and started with only the new Samsung BD player connected to the TV, and even that wouldn't work properly through HDMI-CEC/Anynet. I'd get everything turned on & configured, and the controls for the BD player would appear on the onscreen remote panel for the Samsung Universal remote, but after I'd turn everything off, the BD player wouldn't come on with the TV. Even after I turned it on manually, the controls were now gone from the onscreen remote. I'd then have to go back into the Universal remote setup screens on the TV again & reconfigure everything. And forget about trying to add my Yamaha AV receiver and/or CATV box into the mix.

Maybe I'm just trying to do too much with this TV, but I've never had so much trouble in the past getting a system like this working.

I can't find where that feature is set. MAKE THE CALL.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 17, 2014 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: I think I give up...

It's possible they forgot something in a firmware update. If folk don't call, they don't know about the bug.
Bob

