Anynet+ control question

Keep in mind that on most sets (I didn't check yours) there is only one HDMI port with the control signals. And it all must be setup and the maker tell us it does this. Just because all parts are labeled Anynet does not mean it will do what we wanted.
Bob
I have a Samsung UN65F8000 TV and just bought a Samsung BD-FM59C Bluray player. I have the BD player connected via HDMI to my Yamaha AV receiver, which is then connected to the TV, also via HDMI.
I have Anynet+ enabled on both Samsung components, and HDMI control enabled on the receiver, but I can't get any control of the BD player via the TV & its remote. The BD player doesn't turn on with the TV, and the BD controls don't appear in the virtual onscreen remote using the Samsung Universal remote. Strangely, before the new Samsung BD player, I had an older Sony BD player connected, and all of the above worked well.
I'm wondering if the Samsung BD player needs to be connected directly to a TV input for the Anynet+ features to work, rather than through the AV receiver, and if the Sony's working was just lucky.
I'm asking here before trying, since it's a bit of a pain to move the TV off the wall to change cabling around.
Thanks!