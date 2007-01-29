Anybody Have any Good Websites Where...

Phones forum

by KJT6660 / January 29, 2007 12:36 PM PST

I am super pissed off at T Mobile. They have basically ripped me off and have given me nearly zero opportunity to get decent customer service. I recently switched to them because I heard how good they were from some recent research studies by JP Morgan, Consumer Reports, PC magazine, etc.

They have ripped me off and being a disabled person who feels up against a wall, I would like to know if anybody has any websites like ww.ripoff.com (or something like that) where i could post my complaints and or get some legal help?

Thanks for any of your time.

Best place to do this
by PudgyOne / January 29, 2007 5:31 PM PST
LOL
by KJT6660 / February 2, 2007 11:54 AM PST
the BBB would be the last place I would go. they do not care. the business is always in the right. I was thinking more like a website like www.rip-off.com but one that was popular. Maybe had be getting some publicity lately and popular.

thanks anyway.

