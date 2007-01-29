Anybody Have any Good Websites Where...

would be here
Rick
I am super pissed off at T Mobile. They have basically ripped me off and have given me nearly zero opportunity to get decent customer service. I recently switched to them because I heard how good they were from some recent research studies by JP Morgan, Consumer Reports, PC magazine, etc.
They have ripped me off and being a disabled person who feels up against a wall, I would like to know if anybody has any websites like ww.ripoff.com (or something like that) where i could post my complaints and or get some legal help?
Thanks for any of your time.