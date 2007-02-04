any Tips for using an external HD on an iBook?

Western digital hard drives (at least the one I recently bought) came with 2 mac disc images... WD Backup.dmg and WD Button Manager Software.dmg. I have yet to actually use either of them and do not know how useful they are.



"Now do I format the disk mac extended and journaled?"... I would hesitate to reformat the external drive. It comes formatted as FAT 32 by default and I have had no problems using it with my G4 iBook so far... nor received any advice to reformat the drive to increase efficiency. Some tech whiz may have different advice but no one has spoke up yet to me.



Hooking up your drive via firewire should suffice. I have seen repeated posts where expert mac users have said the mac os system performs better with external HDs connected with firewire than via USB. I don't know why this is the case, but I tend to take their advice... especially Peter's advice (MrMacFixit). I have connected my WD drive to my PC as well and had no problems in transferring files both to and from either operating systems onto the external HD so far.



As of this afternoon, this is the current link to the Western Digital FAQ database for apple / mac users I hope this can help.



If you hesitate to use the backup utilities provided by WD (as I have done) then you might look into several synch utilities for backing up and deleting duplicate files and folders. I go nuts trying to keep track of the same/different folders that travel with me from work to school... back to work... and then home... on my USB thumb drives. If I forget to synch them manually, then I invariably end up with several copies of the same thumb drive disc image on my desktop. One recent search for solutions had me find this little utility called...



SyncTwoFolders



It is free to use and looks fairly powerful... of course any utility that says it will delete anything automatically should be experimented with first using copies... until you are comfortable with it. Don't understand the french instructions? Use Alta Vista Babel Fish to translate the page (expect some inaccuracies).



