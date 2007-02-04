any Tips for using an external HD on an iBook?

12 inch iBook
1.2 ghz G4
512 RAM (yeah, not very much I know)
OS 10.4.8
BTW... how much drain does dashboard widgets place on the ram and processor? Looking at iStat Pro as it reads out CPU processes, I notice widgets popping up all the time. Should I disable (all 10 of) them?
So I was finally forced to get an external hard drive after talking about it for oh so long, these many months. I needed it for video editing to make up for the tiny 28 gig HD my iBook came with.
Did I say TINY in reference to 28 gigs? Well, me mums old powerbook c190 came with a 500 mg HD... but my, how times have changed!
Anyway, I'm trying to do an iMovie project on this drive (a western digital my book premium edition 250 gig model with firewire 400 which is the main connection, and USB 2) but rendering the movie transitions and such seems slower than usual. Are there tricks to best make use of an external hard drive that would make my life easier? Is the fact that I'm using an external 19 inch monitor drawing valuable computing resources away from my project?
Another question... can I / should I... use disc utilities on the drive? Do permissions need checked on the new drive periodically?
Another question... how can I move my hardly accessed iPhoto and iTunes collections over to the new HD? How can I leave my frequently accessed collections on my notebooks' HD? How will I access these folders in the future?
I will do my own research into these matters but other's advice is always welcome.
thanks in advance.
grim