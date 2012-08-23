Any photo book software that works like Kodak's did?

Many use PICASSA if you haven't tried it, give it a shot you can do multitudinous tasks with it, and if you didn't know it is a free download. There is/was another little download that was pretty neat, called Photostory but I haven't used it in years and am not certain of the availability or functionality. But again, if you haven't used Picassa, you should try it.
I used Kodak's photo book site because it was the only software I could find that let me drag however many photos I wanted onto a page and automatically arranged them while keeping their relative sizes (no cropping) and then gave me serveral options for other arrangements.
With Kodak gone from this business, I have been trying every other photo book site I can find, but none of them seem to work the same way. They all seem to require that you choose a layout first by knowing how many photos you want on a page. Or if I do go into custom mode, they then drop all the picutres on in full size and I have to reduce/shrink each one.
I consistently make travel books that are 80 pages long and have hundreds of pictures. Some pages may have 9 pics, some have panoramas, etc. It feels like way too much work to design each page individually.
Is there any software out there that works the way Kodak' did?
Thanks in advance for any info/help.