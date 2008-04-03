Any new information on Sony's new 4100 Series?

what do you mean by going XBR would be risky?
As I am anxiously waiting for the release of the 4100 Series Bravia models, I am asking myself if this will make or break the LCD HDTV industry at all. After seeing legitimate competition from other brands recently, it leads me to believe that Sony is keeping a watchful eye on them, and making sure that the new Bravia models will deliver. What exactly can we expect? I personally am waiting for the W4100, if not the Z4100. Don't know if I'm gonna go XBR, tho, that would be risking it.