Any new information on Sony's new 4100 Series?

by 8IronBob / April 3, 2008 1:32 AM PDT

As I am anxiously waiting for the release of the 4100 Series Bravia models, I am asking myself if this will make or break the LCD HDTV industry at all. After seeing legitimate competition from other brands recently, it leads me to believe that Sony is keeping a watchful eye on them, and making sure that the new Bravia models will deliver. What exactly can we expect? I personally am waiting for the W4100, if not the Z4100. Don't know if I'm gonna go XBR, tho, that would be risking it.

Just out of curiosty...
by stuntman_mike / April 3, 2008 2:32 AM PDT

what do you mean by going XBR would be risky?

Just not sure if that big jump in price will justify XBR.
by 8IronBob / April 3, 2008 2:38 AM PDT

I was just thinking that there may not be any way to justify the price difference between the high-end standard Bravia lineup with the XBR Bravia lineup as far as features are concerned. I'd settle for a W or Z model, just because they'll prove to be on par with specs from the previous XBR line, and add a little extra to compensate for the 2008 models. At least on paper, it seems like the W4100 or Z4100 may be somewhat more bang for the buck over an XBR, imo.

Continuation/clarification from last post.
by 8IronBob / April 3, 2008 2:42 AM PDT

At least the W4100 sounds to be almost on par with Samsung's A650 model, as far as specs are concerned. Time will tell, tho. It seems like there's bound to be a lot of sparks flying between Samsung and Sony as far as which one will prove better this year. With that "reset bug" from Sammy's A650, I'd give the W4100 a look. Sounds like it may be more worth it at the end. Time will tell, tho.

ACTUALLY, A DECENT SIDE BY SIDE VIEWING WOULD ANSWER ALL....
by Riverledge / April 3, 2008 3:10 PM PDT

YOUR QUESTIONS!!! IT'S TOO SOON RIGHT NOW, YOU MUST WAIT FOR ALL THE
PLAYERS TO BE RELEASED. HOWEVER, AS I'VE MENTIONED BEFORE SONY'S
BRAVIAS ARE ENGINEERED TO BE VERY COMPATIBLE WITH THE PLAYSTATION 3.

PERSONALLY, I HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO JUSTIFY THE PREMIUM FOR THE XBR MODELS; SAVE FOR THE LAST GREAT CRT MODEL, THE KD-34XBR960.

DON'T BREAK YOUR ENTIRE BUDGET OVER THE NEW XBR MODELS. THE W4100/Z4100 MODELS SHOULD BE EVERYTHING SONY SAYS THEY WILL BE, AS
SAMSUNG IS HOT ON THEIR TAIL.

DO SOME SERIOUS PRE-VIEWING BEFORE YOU DROP YOUR DIME (AS IT WERE.)


Best shopping to you,

River.

If I remember correctly...
by stuntman_mike / April 4, 2008 3:26 AM PDT

the W line does not have 120hz processing. To me that would be a deal breaker. If I am also not mistaken, the V does have the 120hz. Obviously everyone is different, but I would go with the XBR or at least the V series over the W line.

River,

Although I am a big fan of the Samsung LCDs, I have to give Sony the edge. Samsung's insistence on using their shiny screens as well as the fact that Sony's colors are more accurate, makes it hard for me to recommend Samsung over Sony.

Hopefully Samsung fixed the glitches in their 120hz processing as well.

I think you must be thinking of the W3000, not the 4100.
by 8IronBob / April 4, 2008 4:34 AM PDT

From what I've been reading from numerous CES 2008 sites, I believe that the W and Z were going to have 120Hz, it was that the W won't have the x.v.Color like the Z will. I could be wrong, but I thought that the W4100 was almost going to be on par with the XBR4 as far as features and quality specs were concerned.

Some advise please!! ......
by ShadowChimp / April 20, 2008 7:03 PM PDT

As of right now im set on getting either the new Samsung LN-40A650 or the new Sony KDL-40W4100. I want to know, how will the SONY KDL-W4100 compare to the Samsung? They both have 1080p and 120hz. The Samsung has a 4ms response time and a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, but little is known yet about the SONY. Do you think that Sony has improved the specs on the W4100 series to at least match those on the Samsung.


Which would be a better buy? and why?
Thank you

Product manual released for KDL-V4100 series!
by 8IronBob / April 23, 2008 7:25 AM PDT

I just downloaded a PDF, courtesy of a link on AVS Forum that has information on the KDL-V4100 series LCDs. This may just be the "Holy Grail" that sends me into Sony's direction once and for all. Originally I was setting my sights on Samsung's LN46A550P, but with Sony's KDL-46V4100 having all these good specs on them, I do believe that I see myself getting the V4100 instead. They both retail for about the same price, according to pre-sales that I see all over the place. Here's a link to that thread containing the product manual: http://www.avsforum.com/avs-vb/showthread.php?t=971094&page=35

Bump...
by 8IronBob / April 26, 2008 10:11 AM PDT

Seems like the first of the 2008 Bravia models was released this week in the KDL-40V4100. If anyone has anything to say about this model, please let me know, as I plan on picking up a larger version of either this, or the higher-end W4100 for the 120Hz option.

issues with new samsungs LCD's
by dinkledort / July 19, 2008 1:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Bump...

I was all set to buy a big samsung LCD. I reeeeeeeally like their LNTxx69 series but they never made it in a 52". So now they've released all their new lines (LNxxAxxx) and I went to look at them in the showroom. Does anyone else have a problem with these? The first thing you notice is they have this silly Touch of Color red stripe at the top and bottom? It's not an option, they all have it. Then, even more importantly, you notice that the new screens are as glossy as glass. Seriouly, I could watch another tv over my shoulder in the samsung. For me one of the main advantages of LCD has been the reduced glare, but samsung has eliminated that.

In my book Samsung has dropped the ball. If you've seen these in a showroom let me know what you think.

At this point I'm leaning toward a Sony KDL-52W4100.

Thanks,
Chris

LOOK FOR THE NEW SONY Z4100 OR THE XBR4...........
by Riverledge / July 20, 2008 1:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Bump...

RECOMMENDED OVER ANY RED SAMSUNG.

RIVER.

