Any ideas on choosing a laptop?

station as you csn use a blue tooth external keyboard. A docking station can cost you 200. Where I work they use HP 17" business class laptops with docking stations and external monitors.
I'm looking for a laptop that will work for both home and travel.
Requirements (wish list) for traveling are:
- good battery life
- small size and weight
- good performance for spreadsheets, email, web surfing, Powerpoint
- decent screen and DVD drive for watching movies (Blu-ray is nice to have but not need to have). Internal DVD is ideal but external is OK. I think a screen size of at least 8.9" is required but 10+" would be ideal.
- 802.11g (and/or n)
- decent keyboard
- big enough HD for Office products, email DB, some music and pictures.
For home use:
- want docking/expansion capability so that I can connect a full sized keyboard, mouse, large LCD display and external HD.
- would like the ability to do some gaming but not absolutely necessary.
Basically, are there any small, light, long battery life devices that while docked, provide features/functions similar to a desktop device? It looks like the Samsung NC-10 is close but I'm not sure about the expansion capabilities and performance.