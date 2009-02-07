Laptops forum

General discussion

Any ideas on choosing a laptop?

by ts705 / February 7, 2009 12:07 AM PST

I'm looking for a laptop that will work for both home and travel.

Requirements (wish list) for traveling are:
- good battery life
- small size and weight
- good performance for spreadsheets, email, web surfing, Powerpoint
- decent screen and DVD drive for watching movies (Blu-ray is nice to have but not need to have). Internal DVD is ideal but external is OK. I think a screen size of at least 8.9" is required but 10+" would be ideal.
- 802.11g (and/or n)
- decent keyboard
- big enough HD for Office products, email DB, some music and pictures.

For home use:
- want docking/expansion capability so that I can connect a full sized keyboard, mouse, large LCD display and external HD.
- would like the ability to do some gaming but not absolutely necessary.

Basically, are there any small, light, long battery life devices that while docked, provide features/functions similar to a desktop device? It looks like the Samsung NC-10 is close but I'm not sure about the expansion capabilities and performance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Any ideas on choosing a laptop?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Any ideas on choosing a laptop?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
I don't think you really need a docking
by orlbuckeye / February 7, 2009 3:28 AM PST

station as you csn use a blue tooth external keyboard. A docking station can cost you 200. Where I work they use HP 17" business class laptops with docking stations and external monitors.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Have you...
by notebookadvisor / February 7, 2009 6:16 PM PST

Have you looked at http://www.factorgaming.com ?

The NP2096 sounds like it would fit your needs nicely.
-Slim Design
-3.5Hrs Battery Life
-Very Powerful Processor
-Excellent Gaming Performance

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
3.5 battery life?
by orlbuckeye / February 8, 2009 2:59 AM PST
In reply to: Have you...

I see it hard to get 3.5 hours battery life from that machine.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.