The topic of those patches is classic Microsoft. Issue patches, folk freak they don't install, overnight with no notice and it works the next day.
Bob
CNET's Forum on Windows 10 is the best source for finding help or troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 10 installation, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, service packs, and other Windows 10-related questions.
My computer is built around a Gigabyte Z97X-UD3H-BK motherboard in legacy mode, Secure Boot off. I was able to dual-boot Win8.1 and any Linux distro of my choice (usually OpenSuse 13.1) with no problem. When Win10 Tech Preview came out I installed it in dual-boot with Win8.1, letting Linux go temporarily in favor of the "new and shiny" Win10.
The latest release of Win10TP won't dual-boot with Win8.1, replacing the Win8.1 entry with a "rollback" option. Now will my computer now allow me to reinstall any of the several Linux distros I've tried in dual-boot; attempting reinstall just breaks the boot-loader, so that I can't use any OS. I've installed (presumably) each OS onto its own drive -- Win8.1 onto a Crucial SSD, Win10 and Linux onto WD conventional HDDs. I'd prefer to triple-boot all three, but right now would settle for dual-booting Win10 and _any_ Linux distro. Any advice?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.