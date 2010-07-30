Any Expert Opinions for my next Camera?

Cameras forum

by BillboTex / July 30, 2010 4:46 AM PDT

I need help with my decision to get the best camera possible, with a max budget of $1000. I need experts with experience to suggest cameras which meet what I am looking for, or what I should be looking for, and suggest my best options.

Here are the things that are important to me, in general order of importance (to me):
Full HD video
High quality still/video image
Superzoom
Speed (burst rate, slow mode video, good low light performance)
Good macro (for stacking experimentation)
Strong feature set

Here is where I have been looking:
CMOS superzooms, 4/3 cameras, and entry level DSLRs

Here is where I stand:
Two weeks ago I bought a Nikon Coolpix P100. I returned it after
two days because of what I felt was poor still image quality. All the other features seemed to work great.
Now I am considering Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ100 (August release), Canon Powershot SX30is (August release), Panasonic DMC-GH1, and Panasonic Lumix DMC-G2

Specs look good for the Panny P100, and I have confidence about the reputation for Canon Powershots, but I am thinking the GH1 and G2 are at the top of my list and the low point is 720p with AVCHD lite on the GH1. If I am going to consider interchangeable lenses, I want an "all-in-one" type superzoom, which means that because of price, I need to get the camera with the single lense that is closest to a super zoom. The GH1 comes with the 14mm-140mm, which is good for me, and with shopping, will just squeak into my budget. And the G2 comes with a pancake, so I would need to buy the body and the Panasonic 45mm-200mm separately to keep the price inside my budget.

Your suggestions can be a camera I am considering, or a camera that I SHOULD be considering. Suggestions for camera first, and if you think one with interchangeable lenses is "The ONE", then after that, suggestions for the lense next, will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks for any help.

Camcorder?
by PistonCupChampion / July 30, 2010 6:05 AM PDT

If full HD video is #1 on your list, have you considered looking at a high-end consumer camcorder? They can take stills too. Not as good as a DSLR, but then a DSLR isn't optimized for video either.

You won't get what you want for under $1000
by hjfok / July 30, 2010 11:39 AM PDT

Superzoom lenses are not good in low light.

Large aperture tele lenses with f/2.8 or larger aperture will cost more than $1000.

Panasonic GH1, G2, other micro 4/3, entry level D-SLR all have relatively slow fps (or burst rate), not really for fast actions or sports. Those D-SLRs that have fast fps, good low light performance and HD video cost more than $1000.

Good macro needs macro lens, ring lite, tripod and a special macro focusing rail mount. These accessories cost $1000 without the camera body.

Slow mode video is more commonly found in camcorder, not in camera video.

Even if you spend thousands to get the camera system with all the features you want, the camera HD video still has some serious drawbacks (does not track AF easily, shallow depth of field means more focusing challenges, inferior sound qualities, lack of surround sound recording, no power zoom, etc).

Like the person responding above, if you want high quality HD video, then go for a HD camcorder, you get better video quality and cost you much less.

The camera HD video is convenient and is good enough for casual family clips. In the hands of a pro, it can do some stunning feature films. But it requires a lot of video accessories that will further escalate the cost. The D-SLR HD video cannot do continuous AF during video mode, need to do it manually. It is also not advisable to do zooming in/out during video with either the D-SLR or the micro 4/3, the lack of power zoom usually makes the zooming jerky and shaky.

Collapse -
Thanks hjfok
by BillboTex / July 30, 2010 1:19 PM PDT

I think I am not being clear. I am GUARANTEED to get what I want, because as I said (more than a few times), I do not expect perfection. What I AM expecting is to get the best version of the camera with the features I value, within my budget.

That is a guarantee that I will get what I want? The suggestions I am getting here and on other forums are helping to make sure I have that guarantee. I am not asking for suggestions for the perfect camera - I am asking for suggestions for the best camera with the specs that I value, within my budget (I think I have stated that 4 or 5 times?)...hahaha

When I buy a car, my son always asks "Dad, are you really going to buy this car?" I ALWAYS answer "If its a good deal I will". EVERY car I have ever bought was a good deal, BECAUSE I WILL NOT BUY IT IF IT IS NOT. Does anyone understand that concept? I guess some people understand that, and some people don't???

Collapse -
Odd choice
by hjfok / August 3, 2010 11:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks hjfok

Some people buy equipment to achieve an effect or end result. Some others buy equipment for its features because they like the gadgets.

Your list just seems odd to me. HD video is on the top of your list, yet you are trying to buy a camera to do a camcorder's job. You are considering the micro 4/3 cameras as top of your choice, yet you only want to have superzooms which beats the purpose of getting an interchangeable lens camera. You want good low light performance and macro, but you are not planning on getting a bright or macro lens (want a superzoom lens instead). These are contradictory.

The Panasonic GH1 is better than others in terms of camera HD video, and it can do 1080 HD, so better than the G2. The low light high ISO performance and AF performance of micro 4/3 are still behind the D-SLR, but if HD video is at the top of the list, then the GH1 may be your top choice.

Everyone likes to buy things with a good deal. But if I want a sports car, I will buy a sports car instead of buying a sedan with enough horsepower to be a sports car. The handling is entirely a different class. The same can be said about the handling of HD video of a camcorder compared to a camera in today's technology.

Collapse -
Thanks hjfok
by BillboTex / August 3, 2010 1:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Odd choice

Thanks for your suggestion for the GH1. I know this is your best suggestion because I have not been too clear.

My values were in GENERAL order of importance to me. I guess you didn't notice "general", and thats why my choices seem odd to you?

My budget was limited and fixed. (I was not able to find the GH1 in budget)

I purchased the G2 with two lenses covering the 35mm equivalent 28mm - 600mm. I hope it will be here by Friday.

Thanks for yours and all other suggestions I got here and on other forums.

Collapse -
Have fun with your G2
by hjfok / August 4, 2010 6:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks hjfok

The G2 should take very good photos and videos. The lenses you bought are not likely going to do very well in low light, so may need to use high ISO and/or flash.

Here are something for your Christmas list:
For the HD video, the depth of field is shallower than a camcorder, so you need to pay attention to your focusing. An external LED light can help low light video. And an external stereo microphone can get better audio. I use the Litepanels Micropro and the Rode mic for my Canon 5D Mk II HD video. They work pretty well.

The Singh Ray vari-ND neutral density filter can adjust the brightness when attached to the front of your lens, it can adjust the brightness (up to 8 f-stops) quickly without fumbling through your camera's menu to change your parameters (aperture, shutter speed and ISO). It is quite convenient when you are doing HD video walking in and outdoors quickly with large variations of brightness. I have the duo version with a combine polarizer. There are 2 drawbacks, it is quite expensive for a filter and there can be vignetting when used with wide angle lenses.

For interchangeable lens cameras, you need macro lens to do macro shots. The 2 lenses you purchased may or may not have macro like function (this usually has a macro inscription on the lens but it is not a true macro lens). Dedicated macro lens is not cheap but usually has high quality and worth the money, it is usually also good for portraits. Something you can think about for your Christmas list.

External bounce flash with a flash diffuser usually give much better indoor flash photography than the built-in pop flash, but this may not be on your priority list.

Collapse -
Thanks so much!
by BillboTex / August 4, 2010 7:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Have fun with your G2

hjfok, this is a WEALTH of information for me - I really appreciate it! Everything you suggested here is a must have for me now. I don't know how I can thank you!

Collapse -
Another cool toy for macro shots
by hjfok / August 27, 2010 8:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks so much!

This is a handheld snapshot of my son's butterfly just hatched out from the chrysalis. I used the Ray Flash adaptor for my shoemount flash to create ring flash effect. It is not small but much lighter than the Canon ring lite. It is a nice accessory to have for macro shots, and it fits in the front pocket of my camera backpack without much added weight like the actual ring lite, not bad at all.

http://i165.photobucket.com/albums/u45/hjfok/Macro/IMG_6014.jpg

