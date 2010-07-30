Any Expert Opinions for my next Camera?

I need help with my decision to get the best camera possible, with a max budget of $1000. I need experts with experience to suggest cameras which meet what I am looking for, or what I should be looking for, and suggest my best options.



Here are the things that are important to me, in general order of importance (to me):

Full HD video

High quality still/video image

Superzoom

Speed (burst rate, slow mode video, good low light performance)

Good macro (for stacking experimentation)

Strong feature set



Here is where I have been looking:

CMOS superzooms, 4/3 cameras, and entry level DSLRs



Here is where I stand:

Two weeks ago I bought a Nikon Coolpix P100. I returned it after

two days because of what I felt was poor still image quality. All the other features seemed to work great.

Now I am considering Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ100 (August release), Canon Powershot SX30is (August release), Panasonic DMC-GH1, and Panasonic Lumix DMC-G2



Specs look good for the Panny P100, and I have confidence about the reputation for Canon Powershots, but I am thinking the GH1 and G2 are at the top of my list and the low point is 720p with AVCHD lite on the GH1. If I am going to consider interchangeable lenses, I want an "all-in-one" type superzoom, which means that because of price, I need to get the camera with the single lense that is closest to a super zoom. The GH1 comes with the 14mm-140mm, which is good for me, and with shopping, will just squeak into my budget. And the G2 comes with a pancake, so I would need to buy the body and the Panasonic 45mm-200mm separately to keep the price inside my budget.



Your suggestions can be a camera I am considering, or a camera that I SHOULD be considering. Suggestions for camera first, and if you think one with interchangeable lenses is "The ONE", then after that, suggestions for the lense next, will be greatly appreciated.



Thanks for any help.