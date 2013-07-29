Antivirus not working- HELP!

Computer Newbies forum

by amcverry02 / July 29, 2013 4:40 AM PDT

Hello.


Whenever I try to download any Anti-virus programs from cnet (e.g. Avast) a message comes up on the screen saying 'This download contained a virus and was deleted'.


I'm not that technical but I assume there is something blocking these downloads.


Also if I try to go directly to any antivirus websites (e.g. AVG) again I can't access these sites.


I have Malwarebytes installed but when I click on it nothing happens.


Just wondering if anyone has experienced similar problems or would know how to stop this from happening?


I'm not a 100% confident with computers. Would I need to take it to a specialist?


Any help would be much appreciated!

5 total posts
Read a recent discussion.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 29, 2013 4:49 AM PDT
Sounds Like You're Infected
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 29, 2013 12:32 PM PDT

Please try the steps below:

If you can download the tools listed below on the problem computer, great, but you may need to use a separate, clean computer, download the tools, copy them to a DIFFERENT flash drive or CD, then transfer them to the infected computer.
_______________

Once that's done, then restart the computer into "Safe Mode with Networking" and use the instructions below. If you can't start in Safe Mode, then run all the tools while in "normal" Windows first, then run them in Safe Mode afterward.:

After downloading or transferring it to the problem machine, run the
following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run.
(courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)There are 3 different
versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one. Be
patient.... as a black window should open, then close after finding all
the background programs.Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as AdminYou only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.

Rkill.exe
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe

Rkill.com
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com

Rkill.scr
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr
_____________________

IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and
SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which
you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem
machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill. After that, run a full system scan
and delete anything it finds.

Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)
http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe

Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program
and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to
rename the installer file to get the program to install.:

SuperAntispyware
http://www.superantispyware.com/SuperAntispyware

Manual Update
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.htm
__________________

And after that, if everything's fine but you can't connect to the internet,
then follow the procedures below to check your network "proxy" settings
again.Open Internet Explorer and go to Tools-Internet
Options-Connection Tab. Click on the LAN settings button. IF there is a
check mark next to "Use a proxy server for your LAN", uncheck it. Click
OK. Then OK, again.

_______________

And finally, download and run the tool below to bring back any files that may have been hidden by the malware on the computer.

http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/download/unhide/

Hope this helps.

Thank You!
by amcverry02 / July 31, 2013 2:23 AM PDT

Hi Grif,

Just a quick thanks to say that everything worked fine and helped to get rid of a lot of junk!

What would you recommend in terms of long term security?

Long Term Security Involves Effort By YOU...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 31, 2013 1:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Thank You!

Although it's extremely important to have a good antivirus and firewall running realtime and a good antispyware involved in making routine scans of the computer, the most important factor in keeping a computer secure is YOU.. Use a hardened browser which is not running an out of date add-on, and if not needed, uninstall unneeded add-ons instead. (Think Java) Don't visit dodgy sites... Don't click on everything that says: "Click Here !" (Even if it says you're infected.) Open only those email messages which you trust and don't open attachments unless you're SURE they safe. (Remember that even your friends computers can become infected.)

Keep current and learn as much as you can about the various malware exploits by reading information on reputable sites.. (Our "Spyware, Viruses, & Security Forum" is an excellent start.)

Hope this helps.

Grif

