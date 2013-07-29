Antivirus not working- HELP!

As to your questions, I fear to stop this from happening we would have to stay off the internet (or Windows?) There is a lot of bad stuff out there and sometimes we get to find and kill it.
Bob
CNET's computer newbies forum is a great resource for new computer users to find solutions to their computer problems. No question is too small or big, simple or complicated, dumb or smart--what you'll find is a comfortable and friendly destination for you to discuss and get tips on fixing problems with computer hardware or software, Windows OS, viruses, as well as networks and the Internet.
Hello.
Whenever I try to download any Anti-virus programs from cnet (e.g. Avast) a message comes up on the screen saying 'This download contained a virus and was deleted'.
I'm not that technical but I assume there is something blocking these downloads.
Also if I try to go directly to any antivirus websites (e.g. AVG) again I can't access these sites.
I have Malwarebytes installed but when I click on it nothing happens.
Just wondering if anyone has experienced similar problems or would know how to stop this from happening?
I'm not a 100% confident with computers. Would I need to take it to a specialist?
Any help would be much appreciated!
Please try the steps below:
If you can download the tools listed below on the problem computer, great, but you may need to use a separate, clean computer, download the tools, copy them to a DIFFERENT flash drive or CD, then transfer them to the infected computer.
_______________
Once that's done, then restart the computer into "Safe Mode with Networking" and use the instructions below. If you can't start in Safe Mode, then run all the tools while in "normal" Windows first, then run them in Safe Mode afterward.:
After downloading or transferring it to the problem machine, run the
following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run.
(courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)There are 3 different
versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one. Be
patient.... as a black window should open, then close after finding all
the background programs.Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as AdminYou only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.
Rkill.exe
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe
Rkill.com
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com
Rkill.scr
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr
_____________________
IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and
SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which
you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem
machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill. After that, run a full system scan
and delete anything it finds.
Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)
http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe
Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program
and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to
rename the installer file to get the program to install.:
SuperAntispyware
http://www.superantispyware.com/SuperAntispyware
Manual Update
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.htm
__________________
And after that, if everything's fine but you can't connect to the internet,
then follow the procedures below to check your network "proxy" settings
again.Open Internet Explorer and go to Tools-Internet
Options-Connection Tab. Click on the LAN settings button. IF there is a
check mark next to "Use a proxy server for your LAN", uncheck it. Click
OK. Then OK, again.
_______________
And finally, download and run the tool below to bring back any files that may have been hidden by the malware on the computer.
http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/download/unhide/
Hope this helps.
Although it's extremely important to have a good antivirus and firewall running realtime and a good antispyware involved in making routine scans of the computer, the most important factor in keeping a computer secure is YOU.. Use a hardened browser which is not running an out of date add-on, and if not needed, uninstall unneeded add-ons instead. (Think Java) Don't visit dodgy sites... Don't click on everything that says: "Click Here !" (Even if it says you're infected.) Open only those email messages which you trust and don't open attachments unless you're SURE they safe. (Remember that even your friends computers can become infected.)
Keep current and learn as much as you can about the various malware exploits by reading information on reputable sites.. (Our "Spyware, Viruses, & Security Forum" is an excellent start.)
Hope this helps.
Grif
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.