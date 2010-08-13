Windows Vista forum

Antispyware Scam???? Help!!!!

by LazyGirl#1 / August 13, 2010 9:59 AM PDT

HELP!!!!
I recently purchased what I thought was internet protection. I never recieved an e-mail confirmation but I did get a confirmation code and a subsequent withdrawl from my bank account. I bought the security due to continued notices that my computer was at risk. I clicked on what I thought was the same security I had before. However there is nothing there now. Where did it go? All I have that my bank was able to trace as a company was SORBAS*ANTISPYWAREBASE.NE... Does anyone know who, or where this company is? I would like my $50 back!!! If anyone can halp it is appreciated. I own a HP Notebook PC w/ Windows Vista that I bought 2 years ago for school. Like I said any help is greatly appreciated.

Yes a Scam...
by tonyron227 / August 13, 2010 10:33 AM PDT

It appears that you will not be getting your money back. Legitimate antispyware would not behave in this manner.

Withdrawn from your account how?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / August 13, 2010 10:08 PM PDT

How did you pay for this software?

If you used a Visa debit card you may be able to get a refund from them but you need to contact the Visa provider immediately.

If you used PayPal then tell them.

Mark

SORBAS*ANTISPYWAREBASE -- same problem
by frost10000 / September 11, 2010 7:16 AM PDT

called visa provider and they put a stop to it. thanks

SORBAS*antispyware-Global
by yxemployee / September 7, 2010 2:20 AM PDT

I had the same thing happen to me, but I could not do anything on my computer, everything was locked down. I couldn't even back up my pictures onto CD's. I plan to dispute this with my credit card company!!!!!!

SCAM...
by BLONDIEMS / March 15, 2011 10:31 AM PDT

I had the same thing happen this past week to my computer.Restart your computer and push F8 while it is booting up.A screen will come up with different ways to start your computer up.Go to SAFE MOOD.Once in there you can go in and back up your computer to before it got in the computer.Hopefully nothing of importance was done at least a wek back.I did mine and the virus scam is gone....I just want a phone number to this SORBA so I can call and ask for my money back.Obviously doesn't work as they claim.Hope this helps you out....

virus scam!!!!
by BLONDIEMS / March 15, 2011 10:38 AM PDT

Does anyone have a number that can reach someone at this SORBAS?????I wanna call them,or maybe even knock at their cubical!!!!

Since this seems to be a scam
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 15, 2011 10:05 PM PDT
In reply to: virus scam!!!!

I doubt they will answer your calls.

Mark

