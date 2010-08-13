Antispyware Scam???? Help!!!!

It appears that you will not be getting your money back. Legitimate antispyware would not behave in this manner.
HELP!!!!
I recently purchased what I thought was internet protection. I never recieved an e-mail confirmation but I did get a confirmation code and a subsequent withdrawl from my bank account. I bought the security due to continued notices that my computer was at risk. I clicked on what I thought was the same security I had before. However there is nothing there now. Where did it go? All I have that my bank was able to trace as a company was SORBAS*ANTISPYWAREBASE.NE... Does anyone know who, or where this company is? I would like my $50 back!!! If anyone can halp it is appreciated. I own a HP Notebook PC w/ Windows Vista that I bought 2 years ago for school. Like I said any help is greatly appreciated.