Suppose a particular network
stack implementation uses the following algorithm
when it receives a packet,P,destined for IP address A:
if ( destination MAC address for P is in the ARP cache)
send P out the appropriate port
else
send an ARP query for A
buffer P until the ARP response comes back
a)If the IP layer receives a burst of packets destined for A, how might this algorithm waste resources?
b)Give pseudocode for an improved version.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.