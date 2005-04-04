...Jim, your message rekindles memories. Ah, just to
reminisce.
Started out when we had a keypunch and a sorter (083 - I
believe) in the office, and shuttled card decks to the
computer center to get print outs. Left the automated
scene for awhile.
Next "exposure" when the 360/50's (think that's the
number) was absolutely State of Art, along with CDC's
6400. Spent some time with a "Software House" that
worked on customer sites converting manual to automated.
Were few off the shelf programs then. Programs were
written to customer specs. Mostly all admin/business
apps written in COBOL. Musn't forget flowcharts and
documentation ! Then 'higher level' languages
started appearing. Left the computer area again.
Next exposure when I tired of submitting hand written
input to a bank and a payroll service, and then having
to spend twice the time manually proofing the printouts.
Plus the time being aggravated by the CPA/auditor when
they would visit to "do the books". Purchased a "mini"
and automated in-house. Mix of off-the-shelf and custom
software. Had really 'moved up town'. Just "blown away"
each time I could spend a few minutes on a keyboard and
a few lines of code later, accomplish what it took days
to get done with main frames.
PC's were just starting to make appearances. Just boxes
with lights compared to the PC of today. Left again.
About ten years ago, "inherited' a small PC with a 75Mhz
processor and 540 MB HD. My introduction to the world
of PC's. Thought I had arrived.
Now have multi-gig processor and HD's. Have done the
web site and CD thing, and now playing with DVD's. I
must give credit to many people on various 'boards'
who had the patience to teach, and continue to do so
today.
Forums, such as this one, are an invaluable resource
to just attempt to keep up in a changing world.
THANKS, Lee, and the other folks who take the time to
alert and advise.
Thanks to all the knowledgeable posters who take the time to contribute to this forum. This discussion on adware, malware, pop-ups, etc. is particularly valuable. It provides an excellent source on how to deal with the new threats that are coming along.
Now computers are my hobby. I started working on them in the 60s...before punched cards, DOS, or any industry standards. Programming was mostly machine language (octal or hexidecimal) with Fortran or Algo being used for some specific applications. Computer groups in each company pretty much wrote their own OS. Punched paper tape and Friden Flexowriters were often used to load programs into relatively small computer memories.
Technological developments came slowly at first, as did any sense of standards. What a change there has been
Looking at today's choices available to a computer professional, the feeling one gets is that the power, portability, and accessibility of hardware and software should make the job a joy.
With all the stuff that is available now it is difficult to keep up. A forum such as this is a great help. Thanks.
jim