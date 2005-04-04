...Jim, your message rekindles memories. Ah, just to

reminisce.



Started out when we had a keypunch and a sorter (083 - I

believe) in the office, and shuttled card decks to the

computer center to get print outs. Left the automated

scene for awhile.



Next "exposure" when the 360/50's (think that's the

number) was absolutely State of Art, along with CDC's

6400. Spent some time with a "Software House" that

worked on customer sites converting manual to automated.

Were few off the shelf programs then. Programs were

written to customer specs. Mostly all admin/business

apps written in COBOL. Musn't forget flowcharts and

documentation ! Then 'higher level' languages

started appearing. Left the computer area again.



Next exposure when I tired of submitting hand written

input to a bank and a payroll service, and then having

to spend twice the time manually proofing the printouts.

Plus the time being aggravated by the CPA/auditor when

they would visit to "do the books". Purchased a "mini"

and automated in-house. Mix of off-the-shelf and custom

software. Had really 'moved up town'. Just "blown away"

each time I could spend a few minutes on a keyboard and

a few lines of code later, accomplish what it took days

to get done with main frames.



PC's were just starting to make appearances. Just boxes

with lights compared to the PC of today. Left again.



About ten years ago, "inherited' a small PC with a 75Mhz

processor and 540 MB HD. My introduction to the world

of PC's. Thought I had arrived.



Now have multi-gig processor and HD's. Have done the

web site and CD thing, and now playing with DVD's. I

must give credit to many people on various 'boards'

who had the patience to teach, and continue to do so

today.



Forums, such as this one, are an invaluable resource

to just attempt to keep up in a changing world.



THANKS, Lee, and the other folks who take the time to

alert and advise.