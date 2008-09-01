Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Another look at the Pickens plan.

by critic411 / September 1, 2008 10:29 PM PDT
http://icecap.us/images/uploads/Droz-PickingOnPickens8-29-08.pdf

?If Mr. Pickens genuinely wants to help us out of our energy mess, he should use his money and influence to advocate that we use scientific methodology to analyze the many choices facing us. The winner(s) would be those alternatives that are: 1) scientifically sound, 2) financially viable on their own, and 3) environmentally friendly. Unfortunately wind power fails on all three counts. Until that time, all we have here is just another pied piper profiteer.?
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Another look at the Pickens plan.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Another look at the Pickens plan.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Mr. Pickens simply wants to drive up the price of Natural
by Kiddpeat / September 1, 2008 11:29 PM PDT

Gas by convincing government to create new demands for it. He, of course, will benefit greatly because he owns a lot of natural gas. The wise use of resources will not be advanced by his scheme. If there is excess natural gas, it should probably be used to reduce the use of oil for home heating.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think a good point was
by critic411 / September 1, 2008 11:30 PM PDT

why do we need wind power to replace oil for natural gas?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.