Another "Help me choose my TV" Thread

by Aptar / November 7, 2007 12:46 AM PST

After tossing around the idea for a couple months, I've gotten to the point where I can justify dropping a few grand on a HD TV. I've read these and other forums extensively, and have almost settled on the Samsung HPT5064. My budget is roughly $2,000, and this TV seems to be a good value in terms of size and quality of picture, while probably coming out just over that number when I factor in a warrenty.

My primary concern is that I'm setting myself up for disappointment by choosing a 720p set. The TV will be used primarily for television. That said, I'm expecting and desiring the biggest picture quality improvement for movies (via on-demand and i'm probably going to get an upscaling dvd player and hold off on any of the true HD formats for now), and for my Xbox 360. It may also get some limited use as a computer screen, but this is less of an issue for me.

One of my roommates has a quality sound system set up, so the less than impressive internal speakers aren't a big issue for me.

I could spend an extra $1,000 to upgrade to 1080p, but is that really worthwhile? I'm upgrading from a 5 year old 27" Sony CRT, and expect a high quality picture, but am not the most discerning videophile out there. My main goal is to get a big TV that'll hold up reasonably well for at least the next 5 years. Can any give me some advice?

Thanks

Chris

I'm not you, but "setting myself up for disappointment?"
by NM_Bill / November 7, 2007 1:06 AM PST

not in my book.

I you seriously will seek high def DVDs & the best possible experience with games, then perhaps you should seek the more expensive 1080 set.

If not firm about the above, for heavens sake, get the more affordable 720 set. 720 is such a vast improvement over standard def. Reality is most viewers can't see any appreciable difference between 720 & 1080 on their set. The exception is either a huge set or sitting very close. The 50" screen is at the borderline of being able to appreciate the difference.

It's a moving technology & I believe in not overbuying. As a student you are still in a state of transition. This is not permanent or an ultimate.

Collapse -
Grounding in Reality
by Aptar / November 7, 2007 1:16 AM PST

Bill,

Just out of college, so if anything I'm even more strapped for cash than I was when still in school. I appreciate your voice of reason. It is easy to make these sort of decisions with too much excitement and not enough logic.

Collapse -
You've got a lot going on in your life now.
by NM_Bill / November 7, 2007 1:20 AM PST
In reply to: Grounding in Reality

I remember that time of life fondly. As I said, it's not an ultimate. There is no lack of ways to use available funds at either your point in life or mine as a retiree.

No perfection claimed here. I should have better followed my "voice of reason."

Collapse -
THE BEST "BANG FOR THE BUCK" SETS AVAILABLE ARE SONY'S SXRD
by Riverledge / November 7, 2007 8:29 AM PST

A3000 MODELS. They are all 1080p resolution, brand new RP models. They use LCoS technology, which provides a very fluid picture. Excellent for movies, sports, and I would suppose gaming as well, (I'm not a gamer.) Three sizes to consider, 50", 55", and 60" all of which are PC compatible, see site for PC details. These are very attractively styled in basic black.

Here are the models with SONY's list prices........

KDS-50A3000 @ $1,799
KDS-55A3000 @ $1,999
KDS-60A3000 @ $2,199

http://www.sonystyle.com


Best wishes,
Riverledge.

