Another "Help me choose my TV" Thread

After tossing around the idea for a couple months, I've gotten to the point where I can justify dropping a few grand on a HD TV. I've read these and other forums extensively, and have almost settled on the Samsung HPT5064. My budget is roughly $2,000, and this TV seems to be a good value in terms of size and quality of picture, while probably coming out just over that number when I factor in a warrenty.



My primary concern is that I'm setting myself up for disappointment by choosing a 720p set. The TV will be used primarily for television. That said, I'm expecting and desiring the biggest picture quality improvement for movies (via on-demand and i'm probably going to get an upscaling dvd player and hold off on any of the true HD formats for now), and for my Xbox 360. It may also get some limited use as a computer screen, but this is less of an issue for me.



One of my roommates has a quality sound system set up, so the less than impressive internal speakers aren't a big issue for me.



I could spend an extra $1,000 to upgrade to 1080p, but is that really worthwhile? I'm upgrading from a 5 year old 27" Sony CRT, and expect a high quality picture, but am not the most discerning videophile out there. My main goal is to get a big TV that'll hold up reasonably well for at least the next 5 years. Can any give me some advice?



Thanks



Chris