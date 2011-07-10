Another dumb race card?

Did you know that the Kangaroo, has a sexual *****, and a bladder voiding *****. What is called a bi-furcated (split) *****.
No, of course it's not, it's just teen tween fun. Typical Aussie game which sweeps the world, except for America the navel gazer, periodically. Fair dinkum.
Rob
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.