Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Another dumb race card?

by Steven Haninger / July 10, 2011 9:44 PM PDT
Planking is racist

How many more are there left to find? Don't these people know they're diminishing their value with each bogus attempt to play them?
3 total posts
"Aownly if ya do it with a kangaroo"
by Ziks511 / July 12, 2011 10:45 PM PDT

Did you know that the Kangaroo, has a sexual *****, and a bladder voiding *****. What is called a bi-furcated (split) *****.

No, of course it's not, it's just teen tween fun. Typical Aussie game which sweeps the world, except for America the navel gazer, periodically. Fair dinkum.

Rob

Not racist perhaps
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 13, 2011 7:35 AM PDT

but what a stupid passtime!

Did you see the one who 'planked' himself off some multi-storey building, and flew all the way down to the ground. he didn't survive of course.

We have a word in the UK, 'Plonker', meaning an idiot. Looks like 'Planker' is better.

Mark

