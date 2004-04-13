Annoying Error Message etc....

Samual,
Thise link might help:
Error Message: "Error 623 The System Could Not Find the Phone Book Entry for this Connection" When Making a VPN Connection
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;320693&Product=winxp
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hello and thanks in advance for any assistance anyone can provide here....
I Am using Moz 1.5 on Win XP Pro. Currently, each time I use the hook up to the internet at my office I get the following error message frequently:
Network connections
Cannot load dialog.
Error 623: The system could not find the phone book entry for this connection.
What do I correct this? Thank you.