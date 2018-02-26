Annoyed, frustrated, anger with MSN? Do something about it!

This is your chance to make a positive change in the way Microsoft does things.
http://www.microsoft.com/mscorp/marketing_research/?sourceid=100002
There are also numerous Beta releases provided by Microsoft you can down load these as well. Sign up maybe required. See link:
http://beta.microsoft.com/availableconnections.aspx
Problems and suggestions can also be reported here:
http://support.microsoft.com/ph/11732/en-us/
Click 0n, "Help Us Improve Windows Vista", in the right column. (This is an easy one.)
