Angeline & Toni..or anybody else....

On second thoughts....
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 5:48 AM PST
Maybe its easier to just change resolutions. Oh well, I'm just trying to help. Makes about as much sense as any of c/nets ideas around here.:(
George
Instead of that, how about...
by
EdH
November 11, 2006 5:54 AM PST
When in c|net forums in Firefox, hit Ctrl+. This will increase the font size to something more readable. When out of here, Ctrl-0 (zero) gets you back to normal.
Awe, Ed thats too easy.
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 6:05 AM PST
Aside from being too easy..
by
EdH
November 11, 2006 7:42 AM PST
what's wrong with it? Works for me.
Sorry, George, I can't help you.
Sure wish I could.
I'm basically one-eyed, and that eye has a blind spot from 4 laser surgeries. So I am very used to scrolling across text as I don't read it straight across without stopping as before.
In addition, I could no more partition my hard drive than I could swim the English Channel. (White print on a black background makes it worse, as well.)
I see you have already had advice, and I suspect more is to come.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
Gee...I hope I don't get anymore advice..
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 7:00 AM PST
I also hope this friend of mine doesn't drop off any more of his left over motherboards and hardware. Every time I get to playing around inside this PC, I get in trouble. I guess we better sit tight and hope for the best.
My wife has had Laser surgery twice on one eye. Hers was for Glaucoma which the surgery took care of. No more drops and without trying to make a funny out of this, she can drive the car straighter down the road now.
Was yours for glaucoma Angeline? My wife will not use a computer. She hates them, so I can't compare. Actually she can see better than I can, but thats a secret. Yours sounds more complex.
George
Mine was for....
.... a bleeding into the macula proble, from an old histoplasmosis scar. It took 4 separate times to at last stop it, the last catching the area of central vision. The other eye had a scar from the histo from the time I was aout 6 years old or so.
Louis Marchal had the same problem, also from histo, but was able to have a newer procedure in which they "plucked out" the offending vessel.
I see the retinologist every year regularly. He told me that now laser surgery is not used, so folks don't end up with the blind spot (there actually isn't anything at all there). Sciende marches on!
I have self-limited my driving to a small area with which I am very familiar.
I consider myself very, very lucky that the retinologist was able to save my sight. No doubt Mrs. Rolway feels the same way.
I've become a tad upset with some of the griping here going on today. IMO, folks should count their blessings, as they don't know what can happen to themselves or their loved ones in the blink of an eye. Makes for different priorities as to what is really more important.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
You sure are right about that Angeline..
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 9:00 AM PST
I've become a tad upset with some of the griping here going on today. IMO, folks should count their blessings, as they don't know what can happen to themselves or their loved ones in the blink of an eye. Makes for different priorities as to what is really more important.
I just ignore a lot of what I read on here, smile and wonder what makes some people so negative toward everything. Sure is a different world out there than what I grew up in, I guess. I can walk away from it, but as moderator, you have to analyze it all. My hats off to you. You do a terrific job on here. Its been an experience for me on here, for I look in the mirror and say, thank God I don't think like that, nor was I raised to think like that. I guess those of us coming up from the depression era, living thru WWII, serving in the Korean War as well as those in Vietnam look at life with a lot more respect. I know one thing, the attitude of some on this forum had better change, or the forum will wind up nothing but a garbage pit for lost souls preying on one another.
George
histoplasmosis & ocular histoplasmosis syndrome
when I read your experience; I got nervous. I have a scar also that the optomologist believes is congenital. it showed up on a digital scan using his new program. the image is amazing. with color enhancements the eye looks like mars glowing from within. the other advantage is that it is stored and compared on subsequent visits. on the down side it indicated the beginnings of macular degeneration. but hey, I saw today, and it was a beauty.
I went to this website for a description of histoplasmosis. it was very informative, especially the source: microscopic fungus, which is found throughout the world in river valleys and soil where bird or bat droppings accumulate, is released into the air when soil is disturbed by plowing fields, sweeping chicken coops, or digging holes.
also the linkage between the lungs and the eyes.
sorry to hear of your condition but you do see the light.
here's the site:
http://www.nei.nih.gov/health/histoplasmosis/index.asp
b4 the spell 5-0 show up
should be opthamologist, not optomologist.
WH, for 60 years, no doctor...
... was sure what the scar was in my left eye. When they did those point to the E test in school, I couldn't see the E in grade school.
The opinion over the years was birth damage or hereditary.
When the bleeding started, it took the retinologist 2 seconds to ask me when I had histo. I was 6 years old. My brother was 6 years my senior, and also had it. At the time the diagnosis was pneumonia.)
I have other scars in my right eye, but the one where the bleeding happened was so near the central vision area,
It might not be a bad idea for you to see a retinologist. At least you would have made contact in case anything cropped up. There might also be some intervening measures re; the degenaration.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
There is hope Angeline -- stem cells!
Stem cell treatment could cure blindness.
>> A revolutionary stem cell treatment developed by British scientists could restore sight in the blind. In a world first, blindness has been cured [in mice] by replacing worn out and damaged retinal cells with stem cells.
Experts described the research as "stunning" and said the transplants could transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of Britons who have lost their sight - with the first operations taking place within a decade. Among those who could benefit are sufferers of macular degeneration - the most common cause of blindness in the elderly - and those who have lost their sight as a complication of diabetes. Eye surgeon Dr Robert MacLaren said there are 300,000 people with macular degeneration and the number is going to treble in the next 25 years as people get older. <<
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
Not bigger -- bolder.
by
Dragon
November 11, 2006 7:56 AM PST
When I make things the right size to read the tree, I'll then hit reply and start writing, only to see that it's the size of something from a kid's book. But a smaller font that's bold and is pretty much stable whether reading or writing would be best. Maybe something a little like this.
LOL! George............
by
Glenda
November 11, 2006 5:56 AM PST
Sounds like an awful lot of work to just be able to read these forums, I think it would be easier to not bother with them until they fix things! I just didn't believe that after they had the colors and size right the last time, that they all forgot we are a bunch of blind old farts! Do you think maybe the techs are sadists and like to hear us all scream???
Sue
They sure are trying Glenda...
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 6:18 AM PST
I mean to make us scream. Why the hell not, they made us near blind already. Go for the jugular I say. We got to help them out here, somehow>
George
I have some ideas..........
by
Glenda
November 11, 2006 6:36 AM PST
But I think I might land in jail or banned for life ]:)hehehe
Can you sit closer?
by
duckman
November 11, 2006 5:57 AM PST
I'm sitting so close now...
by
Rolway
November 11, 2006 6:09 AM PST
My heavy breathing fogs up the screen. Needs some defogger.
George
Then
duckman
/
don't go to "those" websites!!
They make something called a 'pop' filter for microphones.
Kiddpeat
/
It could be mounted between your nose and screen to prevent the fogging. Want a link?
Might be a problem kp
Rolway
/
I already have an oxygen hose stuck up my nose. Worth a look see though.:)
Be better if I had one of those talking PCs...Talk to meee, Babiee. or is that e-mail accounts? I done know.
George
Oxygen
Wow, you're mainlining oxygen now. I've always been tempted to do that.
Collapse -
LOL
I am still laughing Dad. Good Luck I am not having any problems Dianne
oh, oh, I better watch myself.:)))
Rolway
/
Are you kidding me? LOL
TONI H
/
I'm not formatting out my harddrive and then installing everything again, AND install FFox, just to accommodate the webmasters of CNET in order to change fonts they have locked in. The only other option is to go into IE/Internet Options and change the setting to ignore fonts at websites in order to use the CTRL/mouse wheel fix, but that throws every other website out the window. ALL for ONE stubborn web designed at CNET???????????? I hardly think so. When they lose enough members over the fact that we can't see the text maybe they'll get the picture.
TONI
Toni I think George just
Glenda
/
wanted to see how many of us would be dumb enough to do as he suggested!! LOL! Then he would be sitting at his PC cackling at all of us!! The man does have an ornery streak in him
Back in the old ZDNET
TONI H
/
Help Forums days, we would get a slew of sicko members who would post to 'newbies' telling them to fix their computer problems only took a reboot with the boot disk and type FORMAT C: at the A: prompt.
I spent alot of time deleting those posts over and over....I've only seen a handful since CNET took over but occasionally they still turn up thinking they are being hilarious.
TONI
Ok Toni, BUT
Glenda
/
If anyone was silly enough to follow that advice they didn't deserve to have a PC anyway! LOL! George wasn't being mean at all, he figured, I think, That no one would actually do it:)It was, IMO, his reaction to NOT being able to read the forums with the size of the fonts:) George can correct me if I am wrong
I believe
TONI H
/
with my subject line of "You're kidding, right" LOL that I suspected he was kidding around. I just took the opportunity to vent a little more....heheheh
TONI
LOL!
Glenda
/
He deserves a bad time!! Walmart will thank you]:)
