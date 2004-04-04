andy rooney maybe said this but i agree

I really don't know if Any Rooney really said what is written below, or if

I don't think being a minority makes you a victim of anything except

numbers. The only things I can think of that are truly discriminatory are

things like the United Negro College Fund, Jet Magazine, Black Entertainment

Television, and Miss Black America.

Try to have things like the United Caucasian College Fund, Cloud Magazine,

White Entertainment Television, or Miss White America; and see what happens.

Jesse Jackson will be knocking down your door.



I have the right "NOT" to be tolerant of others because they are

different, weird, or tick me off. When 70% of the people who get

arrested are black, in cities where 70% of the population is black, that

is not racial profiling, it is the Law of Probability.



I believe that if you are selling me a milk shake, a pack of cigarettes, a

newspaper or a hotel room, you must do it in English! As a matter of fact,

if you want to be an American citizen, you should have to speak English!



My father and grandfather didn't die in vain so you can leave the

countries you were born in to come over and disrespect ours.



I think the police should have every right to shoot your sorry self if

you threaten them after they tell you to stop. If you can't understand the

word "freeze" or "stop" in English, see the above lines.



I don't think just because you were not born in this country, you are

qualified for any special loan programs, government sponsored bank loans or

tax breaks, etc., so you can open a hotel, coffee shop, trinket store, or

any other business.



We did not go to the aid of certain foreign countries and risk our lives

in wars to defend their freedoms, so that decades later they could come over

here and tell us our constitution is a living document; and open to their

interpretations.



I believe a self-righteous liberal or conservative with a cause is more

dangerous than a Hell's Angel with an attitude.



I think Bill Gates has every right to keep every penny he made and

continue to make more. If it ticks you off, go and invent the next operating

system that's better, and put your name on the building. Ask your buddy who

invented the Internet to help you.



"I think tattoos and piercing are fine if you want them, but please

don't pretend they are a political statement. And, please, stay home until

that new lip ring heals. I don't want to look at your ugly infected mouth as

you serve me french fries!



I am sick of "Political Correctness." I know a lot of black people, and

not a single one of them was born in Africa; so how can they

be"African-Americans"? Besides, Africa is a continent. I don't go around

saying I am a European-American because my great, great, great, great,

great, great grandfather was from Europe.