Speakeasy forum

General discussion

andy rooney maybe said this but i agree

by Mark G / April 4, 2004 3:22 AM PDT

I really don't know if Any Rooney really said what is written below, or if
it is
just the writings of a disgruntled Citizen. But, I do agree with it..
Bernie
**********************************************
I don't think being a minority makes you a victim of anything except
numbers. The only things I can think of that are truly discriminatory are
things like the United Negro College Fund, Jet Magazine, Black Entertainment
Television, and Miss Black America.
Try to have things like the United Caucasian College Fund, Cloud Magazine,
White Entertainment Television, or Miss White America; and see what happens.
Jesse Jackson will be knocking down your door.

I have the right "NOT" to be tolerant of others because they are
different, weird, or tick me off. When 70% of the people who get
arrested are black, in cities where 70% of the population is black, that
is not racial profiling, it is the Law of Probability.

I believe that if you are selling me a milk shake, a pack of cigarettes, a
newspaper or a hotel room, you must do it in English! As a matter of fact,
if you want to be an American citizen, you should have to speak English!

My father and grandfather didn't die in vain so you can leave the
countries you were born in to come over and disrespect ours.

I think the police should have every right to shoot your sorry self if
you threaten them after they tell you to stop. If you can't understand the
word "freeze" or "stop" in English, see the above lines.

I don't think just because you were not born in this country, you are
qualified for any special loan programs, government sponsored bank loans or
tax breaks, etc., so you can open a hotel, coffee shop, trinket store, or
any other business.

We did not go to the aid of certain foreign countries and risk our lives
in wars to defend their freedoms, so that decades later they could come over
here and tell us our constitution is a living document; and open to their
interpretations.

I believe a self-righteous liberal or conservative with a cause is more
dangerous than a Hell's Angel with an attitude.

I think Bill Gates has every right to keep every penny he made and
continue to make more. If it ticks you off, go and invent the next operating
system that's better, and put your name on the building. Ask your buddy who
invented the Internet to help you.

"I think tattoos and piercing are fine if you want them, but please
don't pretend they are a political statement. And, please, stay home until
that new lip ring heals. I don't want to look at your ugly infected mouth as
you serve me french fries!

I am sick of "Political Correctness." I know a lot of black people, and
not a single one of them was born in Africa; so how can they
be"African-Americans"? Besides, Africa is a continent. I don't go around
saying I am a European-American because my great, great, great, great,
great, great grandfather was from Europe.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: andy rooney maybe said this but i agree
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: andy rooney maybe said this but i agree
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Re:andy rooney maybe said this but i agree
by Diana Forum moderator / April 4, 2004 7:16 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:andy rooney maybe said this but i agree
by Mary Kay / April 4, 2004 7:26 AM PDT

Oh, Yea !! Well then I'm a Canadian- American.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Definitely not Andy Rooney, and I completely disagree
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 4, 2004 7:35 AM PDT

Mark, Whatever happened to the America that welcomed immigrants with open arms? "Give me your tired, your poor," has become "sorry, door closed!"

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Definitely not Andy Rooney, and I completely disagree
by John Robie / April 4, 2004 7:50 AM PDT

Ah, Dave, you apparently have lived a sheltered northern life and the cozy comforts of Galveston the last 20 years. Are you brushing up on your Spanish linguistic abilities, so you can understand what is being talked about at work in the not too distant future.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Definitely not Andy Rooney, and I completely disagree
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 5, 2004 3:34 AM PDT

Hi, John.

Ah yes, the myth of immediate assimilation. Actually, the VietNames are assimilating faster than any group on record. Chicago and New York at the turn of the last Century both had newspapers published in dozens of different languages. Typically the first generation speaks only the "mother tongue," the second generation is bilingual, and the third generation can't understand Grandma. That's the same with Hispanics, in my experience -- we have good friends named Rodriquez that don't speak a word of Spanish, and they're third generation. What's different this time? Signs like "No Irish need apply" (and the policies they represent) are now illegal, along with "whites only" at drinking fountains and lunch counters.

-- Dave K.
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes we were built by immigrants
by Roger NC / April 4, 2004 8:37 AM PDT

And I'm not ready to close the door completely.

But let's get real too.

First, when that inscription was adopted, we had all the open frontier we could imagine to fill, since we didn't consider the Amerindian had any rights to his land back then.

Now, we're fast becoming crowded population wise, at least in the regions considered comfortable for living. Restriction of free immigrations for anyone and everyone is must.

And those immigrants were expected to make their own way from the get go pretty much, granted there was more help from neighbors then while you were settling in. And they learned to deal with what was here, not trying to change it to match the exact society they couldn't change their native land into being.

Restricting immigration now is a practical necessity, not closing it, but reducing it, unless we reduce our own population reproduction. Or else, you have call for no restrictions anywhere in the world for anyone to move about. That would mean basically no nations, only a world government.

And now immigrants come in and end up on assistance more than anytime in the past I suspect. Especially during this (granted historically speaking short so far) time of high unemployment for existing American citizens and already legally here immigrants.


RogerNC

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And part deux, drat limits
by Roger NC / April 4, 2004 8:38 AM PDT

Sorry, although the ideal is appealing, the notion of allowing everyone another government wants to let go (or sometimes all the malcontents and criminals they wish to get rid of) in without question or restriction is viable anymore.

And while secondary language assistance is a good thing, people who choose to stay here should become at least conversationally fluent in our most prevalent language, (albeit Americanized) English. They might should still seek and receive help with legal documents, but day to day living they should be able to deal with the majority means of communication.

Immigrants in the past maintained their culture and often language at home and in small neighborhoods, but learned to deal with the citizens already here as was expected.

RogerNC

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You carefully ignore, Dave...
by J. Vega / April 4, 2004 10:19 AM PDT

Dave, you carefully ignore things, like the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882). From the beginning of that act:

Preamble. Whereas, in the opinion of the Government of the United States the coming of Chinese laborers to this country endangers the good order of certain localities within the territory thereof:
Therefore,
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That from and after the expiration of ninety days next after the passage of this act, and until the expiration of ten years next after the passage of this act, the coming of Chinese laborers to the United States be, and the same is hereby, suspended; and during such suspension it shall not be lawful for any Chinese laborer to come, or, having so come after the expiration of said ninety days, to remain within the United States.

Link to the text of the act: http://www.mtholyoke.edu/acad/intrel/chinex.htm

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your understanding of history is deficient.
by Kiddpeat / April 5, 2004 2:22 AM PDT

Immigrants were required to meet certain standards including possessing sufficient funds to support themselves. If they didn't meet the requirements, the shipping company who transported them was required to take them back where they came from. Thus, the shipping companies checked people before giving them passage.

Also, society was not expected to accomodate the immigrant. The immigrant was required to accomodate society. School instruction, for example, was in English, and new immigrants had to sink or swim. People tended to cluster together to alleviate this problem, but kids unquestionably had to adapt.

Doesn't "Give me your tired, your poor," come from the Statue of Liberty? It was thus a French rather than American sentiment.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Great Melting Pot
by Pat S / April 5, 2004 3:20 AM PDT

Needs to have the heat turned up. Immigrants today are not trying to blend in. In fact, populations are becoming increasingly polarized by nationality and other factors. Living close to the border, I see an increasing trend towards this situation. Most, if not all, businesses post signs and recored messages in Spanish. This is not reciprocated across the border. All road signs, business signs etc. in Mexico are strictly in Spanish. It's really somewhat comical to see the Gringo businesses trying to cater to the Hispanic's. The Mexican food concession at our new ballpark is called La Comida (The Food), how creative. I must admit I have a taste for the Spanish beauties that populate the area. Love

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Who's Bernie? -nt
by Dan McC / April 5, 2004 3:07 AM PDT

.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.