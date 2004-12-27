And Michael Moore's next victim will be...

Thread display:
Run ! Run ! Here comes Michael Moore !
by
Bob
December 27, 2004 7:19 PM PST
Hey Paul. I saw a new story on CNN several days back in which they were reporting the panic by drug companies. This was sort of a free-advertising provide by CNN to the drug companies in which they showed plenty of scenes with Michael Moore in them. CNN was letting the drug company employees what he looked like and warning them not to talk to him if he showed up with a notepad in hand. He does strike fear into organizations that do not want the light shined on them. You go, Mikey!
While I agree.....
by
Josh K
December 27, 2004 11:46 PM PST
....that parts of Fahrenheit 9/11 were disingenous, I still think that Michael Moore has done a lot of good work and exposed a lot of corporate nastiness, e.g. Roger & Me and his series The Awful Truth.
It will be interesting to see what he has in mind for the big pharmaceutical companies.
The only liberal face with a recognition factor, and
by
Ziks511
December 28, 2004 12:18 AM PST
the courage of his convictions, also not a pawn of the media (I can hear the screams already) who will bite back at them rather than sucking up. Just because he's been news doesn't indicate that the corporate media we see every day approve of him. I saw his appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 and it was not a comfortable experience for Cooper who had done no preparation, had no decent questions and wasn't used to a guest asking him question like why it had taken this long for him to be invited on ANY CNN show. And this was all POST-ELECTION.
Can anyone explain any media outlet, but specifically why CNN is pushing Al Sharpton as a spokesman for anything but his own brand of demagoguery, I saw him on Crossfire with Robert Novak, and Novak was the less irritating. In addition, he cannot present a coherent argument. I have said for many years now and I still maintain today that what we see on corporate media outlets in the United States are the "liberals" the Right wants to debate, the "liberals" with no broad credibility and little following outside their own little circle. McGovern Liberals with no hope of success. Its a joke.
Rob Boyter
Roger is beyond 'liberal,' Rob.
By his own admission he really is a socialist, who doesn't believe in a profit-driven economy.
Happy New Year (almost!) -- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
by
Josh K
December 28, 2004 2:50 AM PST
by
MarciaB
December 28, 2004 3:50 AM PST
Difference between Sharpton and Moore is paper-thin
by
EdH
December 28, 2004 3:17 AM PST
Both are charlatans. Liberals and Democrats make a big mistake in hitching their star to these two. Both do more harm than good to their "cause".
Sharpton is nothing more than a con-artist and a crook. Moore is a con-artist also and any legitimate point he might have to make about corporate greed is washed away by his prevarications and hatred. He's the ultimate boy who cried wolf.
Neither has succeeded in anything other than lining their own pockets. Frankly, I suspect that's all they really care about.
IMHO.
Nothing about either of them is paper-thin
by
Josh K
December 28, 2004 3:58 AM PST
Sorry, couldn't resist the setup.
I don't know what Michael Moore has done with the money he's made. I'd guess you don't know either.
Sharpton is a professional race-baiter and self-promoter and the Tawana Brawley case should be reason enough for respectable people to stay away from him.
So one has to wonder why ...
by
Evie
December 28, 2004 4:13 AM PST
... the Kerry campaign actually reimbursed him for his appearances on his behalf!
Evie
It annoys me.....
by
Josh K
December 28, 2004 4:36 AM PST
....that candidates (and yes, mostly Democrats) have felt the need to play nicey-nice with him. I'd like to believe that if he had had any real support during his candidacy, at least one of the other candidates would have started revealing some of the truth about him.
by
Evie
December 28, 2004 6:49 AM PST
re: Michael Moore's next victim
by
MarciaB
December 28, 2004 12:18 AM PST
Ya' know, as much as I dislike Moore, I have to admit he has some talent. I just wish he would go about his chosen career with less of a "tabloid journalism" approach, and more of a - (what choice of terminology here, I'm not sure) - Consumer/Public Report type of thing, I guess.
He seems to get so caught up in "making a scene," that much of his message is lost. He is one of those types that you either "love him or hate him," he doesn't allow for much in between.
When I hear his name I immediately think of the National Enquirer. There's a few that will admit to actually buying one, some will even say they have a subscription, a lot of us will share we "only read it in the checkout line," and many will state they would never pick it up.
A good example....
by
Josh K
December 28, 2004 12:36 AM PST
....of him taking a legitimate point and tarnishing it with a bad stylistic choice was a scene in Fahrenheit 9/11 in which he was building tension prior to showing footage of our invasion of Iraq. He chose to show some clips purporting to show what life was like in Baghdad before we started bombing it. Unfortunately the clips looked like one of Saddam's propaganda films, with children laughing and playing, people happily going about their lives in a carefree way, etc. Even the most ardent anti-war protesters know that's just not how it was.
The film would have been a lot stronger (and a lot harder to trash) if he'd avoided doing things like that.
Collapse -
Do we know
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 3:24 AM PST
where the clips were actually from?
Dan
I do not
by
Josh K
December 29, 2004 3:42 AM PST
I haven't looked into it. Have you seen the film? Do you know which clips I'm talking about?
I've seen that segment
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 4:03 AM PST
I've never heard that they were not of Iraq.
Dan
They probably are from Iraq
by
Josh K
December 29, 2004 4:09 AM PST
I just wonder how genuine the footage was, and/or how much of it was staged to show the world how happy everyone supposedly was.
Collapse -
Yeah, like Saddam got re-elected by 100% ...
by
Evie
December 29, 2004 4:18 AM PST
... even under the worst of circumstances, one can find scenes of peace and happiness that are *real*. The rub is that they aren't representative!
Evie
Collapse -
Even with all that
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 4:31 AM PST
there's more solid evidence of happy families in Iraq before our invasion than there is solid evidence of WMDs.
Ironic, after a fashion.
Dan
I have a bit of that shoulder hunching, teeth clenching
by
Ziks511
December 28, 2004 1:11 AM PST
feeling too and I find his appearance off-putting (how's that for shallow) but I wouldn't characterize what he does as Tabloid TV journalism. I do think he's better than that but needs a better editor, and maybe another strong ideas man to work with. He's still better than most of what purports to be news, except for Newshour on PBS.
Rob Boyter
Unfortunately
by
gearup
December 28, 2004 1:34 AM PST
Moore makes a darn good living doing what he does. Perhaps if he didn't make millions I would be more kindly disposed towards him. But like Al (whats his name again?)
Moore has found a way to make the $$$$$'s roll in with his big mouth. Makes me wonder how much of a driving force in his life his politics are vs. the $$$$$$'s.
Agreeing twice in one day ...
by
Evie
December 28, 2004 3:48 AM PST
... Moore is a hypocrit. First, it is a lie that he grew up in a poor area of Flint, and he certainly lives in the lap of luxury now. He's not known to be a philanthropist that I am aware, and trashes much of what has made him rich and keeps him living very well.
Collapse -
What
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 3:26 AM PST
were his living circumstances growing up? What are his circumstances now?
Dan
Grew up in middle class, almost entirely white ...
by
Evie
December 29, 2004 3:45 AM PST
... Davison MI. Lives on Park Ave in NYC.
Collapse -
That was kinda the point of 'Roger and Me'
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 4:33 AM PST
How one company's quest for profit effected society.
Dan
PS: I just read he's an Eagle Scout and was elected to the school board at 18.
I didn't even know of Moore at that time ...
by
Evie
December 29, 2004 6:43 AM PST
... and in light of his more recent endeavors have no desire to delve to the past.
However how someone masquerading as a "poor Flint native", when that is a farce, now fashioning himself as a "champion of the little guy", whilst living better than many he slams, exploiting those he purports to support, etc., is living an authentic life is beyond me!
Your admission is refreshing
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 9:52 PM PST
Many people wish to hide their willful ignorance. Kudos.
You miss the point of 'Roger and Me'. It was exactly what happens to the middle class after a huge company abandons an area. Both his father and grandfather worked in the industry.
If you knew a bit more you'd know that Moore has been an advocate for his entire life. His Eagle Scout project was a presentation of environmental damage done by corporate interests in his area. Why do you begrudge him is recent monetary successes?
How is he exploiting those he purports to support?
Dan
The man is a hypocrite
by
Evie
December 29, 2004 11:24 PM PST
If you can't see this, that's not my problem.
Your problem
by
Dan McC
December 29, 2004 11:30 PM PST
is that you make statements with no factual support and that you refuse to recognize it.
Dan
So you are saying that Moore didn't ...
by
Evie
December 29, 2004 11:39 PM PST
... grow up in a middle class white suburb and doesn't now live on Park Avenue in NYC? You are the one that almost never backs up his statements with an explanation, let alone facts!
