And Michael Moore's next victim will be...

the courage of his convictions, also not a pawn of the media (I can hear the screams already) who will bite back at them rather than sucking up. Just because he's been news doesn't indicate that the corporate media we see every day approve of him. I saw his appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 and it was not a comfortable experience for Cooper who had done no preparation, had no decent questions and wasn't used to a guest asking him question like why it had taken this long for him to be invited on ANY CNN show. And this was all POST-ELECTION.



Can anyone explain any media outlet, but specifically why CNN is pushing Al Sharpton as a spokesman for anything but his own brand of demagoguery, I saw him on Crossfire with Robert Novak, and Novak was the less irritating. In addition, he cannot present a coherent argument. I have said for many years now and I still maintain today that what we see on corporate media outlets in the United States are the "liberals" the Right wants to debate, the "liberals" with no broad credibility and little following outside their own little circle. McGovern Liberals with no hope of success. Its a joke.



Rob Boyter