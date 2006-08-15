Your answer may be 2 drives. One for Mac and the other for the PC.
Let me state that most external drives fail the basic tests for backup on these 2 points.
1. Write protect switch. Most drives do not have a switch that turns the drive into a read only device.
2. The second copy (and third) copy of the backup. Since most will have just one drive and will be writing to it there is no assurance that the virus or worm won't wipe it all out.
Bob
We have 2 Macs: an iBook G4 & an iMac G5, both with PowerPC processors, and an Hp running Windows XP.
We have realized we need to backup information on all three computers, which is probably 300ish GB of storage (not exactly sure).
Is it possible to use a single external hard drive to backup all three? We don't have lots of time to spend and we want the process to be as simple and problem-free as possible so that we can easily update the hard drive with new files and get those files all easily off of the hard drive when we have problems.
Could someone please recommend a hard drive that might be a good choice for us? And what kind of software would you suggest we buy (if it doesn't come with the hard drive) that will easily update the hard drive with new files?
Thanks!