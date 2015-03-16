TVs & Home Theaters forum

Amplifier to suit this speakers

by nicoms91 / March 16, 2015 6:22 AM PDT

Hi there! I have been using my Sony MHC GX450 for a while now, but it has been a problem with the power supply that cannot be fixed. For that reason, I was thinking in buying a new amplifier/receiver in order to continue using the 2 speakers and the subwoofer. Here the specifications: http://www.cnet.com/products/sony-mhc-gx450-mini-system/specs/

So, I was wondering what kind of amplifier would I be needing in order to use the max of my speakers (I really like to listen to loud music). Do you thinkg something like the
Yamaha RX-V377 will do the job?

Thanks in advance!

Didn't find speaker specs.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 16, 2015 6:59 AM PDT

There are many prior discussions about how to re-use old speakers like that. My first step would be to determine the OHMS in those old speakers. Remember this is not a new question. Let's find out how.

https://www.google.com/#q=how+to+determine+speaker+ohms&spell=cnet

Now with that you can see if the Yammer supports those Ohms.
Bob

You like loud music...
by Oldartq / March 16, 2015 12:25 PM PDT

which makes it hard to answer your question. Your speaker is rated 6 ohms at 125watts and the rx-v377 is rated at 8 ohms at 85watts. They are not exactly matched. So if you are using maximum power you might have problem.

To add to what Bob said
by Pepe7 / March 17, 2015 1:03 AM PDT

While you could spend some time guessing if the Sony 'All in One' system speakers could be re-used comfortably with another amplifier without having to modify them in any way, I would encourage you to move on and simply find another proper system of separates. In general, these systems are not intended, nor configured internally to be able to be used with other equipment.

If you visit a used audio shop, you will be pleasantly surprised at the quality of stereo speakers that may be available inside your budget. Those speakers will be better matched for the receiver you posted above.

