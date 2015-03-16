Amplifier to suit this speakers

There are many prior discussions about how to re-use old speakers like that. My first step would be to determine the OHMS in those old speakers. Remember this is not a new question. Let's find out how.
Now with that you can see if the Yammer supports those Ohms.
Bob
Hi there! I have been using my Sony MHC GX450 for a while now, but it has been a problem with the power supply that cannot be fixed. For that reason, I was thinking in buying a new amplifier/receiver in order to continue using the 2 speakers and the subwoofer. Here the specifications: http://www.cnet.com/products/sony-mhc-gx450-mini-system/specs/
So, I was wondering what kind of amplifier would I be needing in order to use the max of my speakers (I really like to listen to loud music). Do you thinkg something like the
Yamaha RX-V377 will do the job?
Thanks in advance!