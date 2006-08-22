AMNESTY ACCUSES ISRAEL

Amnesty International, the once great organization that used to stand for stopping political prosecution abroad, is accusing Israel of war crimes. This should come as no surprise, since they've also accused the United States of war crimes.



In particular, Amnesty says Israel deliberately bombed civilian targets in Lebanon that had nothing to do with Hezbollah. Yeah..that's what happened. Israel, already dealing with enough criticism around the world, decided to just slaughter innocent people for fun.



The truth is that Hezbollah designed this whole conflict to result in a large number of civilian losses in Lebanon. They launched their rocket attacks on Israeli civilians from civilian areas in Lebanon. They hid their weapons in civilian homes. They parked their equipment in lots next to civilian housing. Hezbollah knew that in order for Israel to defend itself they would have to inadvertently kill Lebanese civilians.



This was the design, and Amnesty International fell in like as expected.



Here's a question for Amnesty International, though. How's come they never publicly denounce regimes that really engage in human rights abuses? How about the concentration camps in North Korea? Those are a serious human rights problem. China still has political prisoners...that's not very nice. And what about Cuba...Castro still puts people in prison who don't agree with them.



Amnesty used to care about all of that. But that was before the current America-hating, anti-Semitic, pro-Islamic appeasement bunch took over things. Now whenever Amnesty International makes news, it's for criticizing the West. No surprise there.



And as usual, the media goes along with it.



just more proof of how deep it gets:(



