AMNESTY ACCUSES ISRAEL

Report not entirely one sided
by
JP Bill
/
August 22, 2006 11:57 PM PDT
Amnesty urges UN to probe Israel strategy
By Neil MacDonald in Beirut
Published: August 22 2006 23:47 | Last updated: August 22 2006 23:47
Noting violations by both sides, Amnesty says it has asked the United Nations to open a ?comprehensive, independent and impartial inquiry? about the 34-day war between Israel and the Lebanese-based Hizbollah militia.
The losses inflicted by Israeli forces were not just ?collateral damage? under the accepted rules of war, according to Amnesty.
While Israel has started investigations into some of the possible violations by its forces, the Lebanese government is yet to look into actions by Hizbollah that also break international humanitarian law, the Amnesty report says.
The head of the research team that prepared the report, Donatella Rovera, says the main difference between Israel?s and Hizbollah?s violations is the ?issue of scale?.
Every bombardment by Hizbollah against Israel was indisriminate and therefore unlawful, Ms Rovera said, regardless of the technological limitations of the militia?s old-fashioned Katyusha rockets.
But she also countered Israeli claims about ?responding to the source of fire,? which is legal. ?This doesn?t mean send a hell of a lot of stuff vaguely in that direction,? she said.
and
by
Mark5019
/
August 23, 2006 12:14 AM PDT
when you use the civillians like thos hazzballa did whos at fault?
i know that you think isreal shoulda ignored the rockets that mind you were aimed at civvilian populations as they werent made to destroy equipment..
to bad isreal used restraint:(
the next time i hope she dosnt:)
Any NGO would question
Israel in this case and in many more. NOT the Jews, but Israel. Only the blind can defend Israel's (NOT the Jew's) terrorism in the region.
ok your buddies who hide with civillians
by
Mark5019
/
August 23, 2006 12:35 AM PDT
arent the cause you blind hate preaching
Again you call Israel ''terrorists''....
by
EdH
/
August 23, 2006 12:57 AM PDT
yet as far as I know you have never called Hezbollah or Hamas terrorists. Why is that?
Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization?
Is Hamas a terrorist organization?
Let's not dance around. Which side are you on?
no dance ed
by
Mark5019
/
August 23, 2006 1:08 AM PDT
he said this outragious cliam b4 and it was removed because he new he went over the line.
this time its saved
least he asks to have it removed
(NT) Answer please?
by
EdH
/
August 23, 2006 1:57 AM PDT
(NT) No dance needed, we know which side
by
duckman
/
August 23, 2006 2:07 AM PDT
Reply
"Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization?"
It is an organization that has been elected into the Lebanese parliament by the Lebanese people.
"Is Hamas a terrorist organization?"
It is an organization that has been elected by the people of Palestine.
(NT) Nice dance
by
Evie
/
August 23, 2006 3:32 AM PDT
we asked for a two-step
and all we got was a side-step....
why am i not surprised....
,
OK. Now, you need to answer the question.
by
Kiddpeat
/
August 23, 2006 4:42 AM PDT
Are Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations?
Why won't you answer?
by
EdH
/
August 23, 2006 5:57 AM PDT
You realize of course that the Israeli government is also elected.
Why are you afraid to answer simple questions?
Are Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations or not?
responding only to Hez
by
dawillie
/
August 23, 2006 1:14 PM PDT
they have two members in Parliament.
does this legitimise the terrorism?
NOT.
Seems that Lebanon is quite happy to spend Iran and Syria money, particularly in the South and if you hide rockets in the homes of civilians 'for a fee' then that civilian house will be bombed.
The ppl. who died should have known that the money they were given would come back to haunt them.
The Hezbollah militants have no status in Lebanon.
They are not the armed forces of that country and if the Central Government wants to turn a blind eye, they too will pay.
And Israel is a democratic country
by
TONI H
/
August 23, 2006 9:07 PM PDT
that holds free elections for their government as well.....
So why call Israel a terrorist country and yet show extreme reluctance on your part to NOT call the REAL terrorist organizations terrorists?
TONI
i think its evident to all
by
Mark5019
/
August 23, 2006 9:12 PM PDT
what terry thinks wont make difference now if he says different.
you all have been more than fair in not thinking his/her reluctance to be judged.
he cant see the forest for all the trees are in the way:(
(NT) Please give us your definition of "terrorism"
by
Josh K
/
August 23, 2006 1:02 AM PDT
I am aware of the fact that it is very
controversial and can be interpreted in many different ways. However, my interpretation is violence against civilians which is something that the state of Israel (NOT the Jews) has engaged in for many years against the Palestinians and other people in the region.
So Hezbollah and Hamas ...
by
Evie
/
August 23, 2006 3:33 AM PDT
... ARE terrorist organizations. Why then can you not simply say so when asked?
I believe
that I have already said in another thread that I am against ALL kinds of terrorism.
Do you ...
by
Evie
/
August 23, 2006 3:38 AM PDT
... consider Hamas and Hezbollah to be terrorist organizations? Yes or no.
Already answered that...
so you could say that
"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization that has been elected into the Lebanese parliament by the Lebanese people"
"Hamas is a terrorist organization that has been elected by the people of Palestine"
?
.
Well, actually, no you didn't
by
Josh K
/
August 23, 2006 3:49 AM PDT
A simple "Yes" or "No."
Are Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations?
No you didn't
by
Evie
/
August 23, 2006 3:50 AM PDT
One last time.
Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization? Is Hamas a terrorist organization?
Yes or no.
Whether or not they are elected is irrelevant. You show no constraint in calling the Israeli government terrorists despite the fact that they have been freely elected for decades more than the recent electoral feats of real terrorists
(NT) No you didn't. What's the yes or no answer?
by
Kiddpeat
/
August 23, 2006 4:44 AM PDT
I think it is clear that you support Hamas and Hezbollah..
by
EdH
/
August 23, 2006 6:05 AM PDT
in spite of their terrorist
Do you support Al Quaeda? Try to be honest.
(NT)
(NT) Not an answer.
by
Roger NC
/
August 24, 2006 12:03 AM PDT
Sure you are...........
by
Glenda
/
August 23, 2006 3:46 AM PDT
UNLESS that terrorism is aimed at Israel!
That's a vague definition
by
Josh K
/
August 23, 2006 3:34 AM PDT
By that definition any war that causes civilian casualties (which is all of them) involves terrorism.
My understanding of the word is that it is the intentional targeting of civilians. Would you agree?
