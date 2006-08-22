Speakeasy forum

AMNESTY ACCUSES ISRAEL

by Mark5019 / August 22, 2006 11:35 PM PDT

Amnesty International, the once great organization that used to stand for stopping political prosecution abroad, is accusing Israel of war crimes. This should come as no surprise, since they've also accused the United States of war crimes.

In particular, Amnesty says Israel deliberately bombed civilian targets in Lebanon that had nothing to do with Hezbollah. Yeah..that's what happened. Israel, already dealing with enough criticism around the world, decided to just slaughter innocent people for fun.

The truth is that Hezbollah designed this whole conflict to result in a large number of civilian losses in Lebanon. They launched their rocket attacks on Israeli civilians from civilian areas in Lebanon. They hid their weapons in civilian homes. They parked their equipment in lots next to civilian housing. Hezbollah knew that in order for Israel to defend itself they would have to inadvertently kill Lebanese civilians.

This was the design, and Amnesty International fell in like as expected.

Here's a question for Amnesty International, though. How's come they never publicly denounce regimes that really engage in human rights abuses? How about the concentration camps in North Korea? Those are a serious human rights problem. China still has political prisoners...that's not very nice. And what about Cuba...Castro still puts people in prison who don't agree with them.

Amnesty used to care about all of that. But that was before the current America-hating, anti-Semitic, pro-Islamic appeasement bunch took over things. Now whenever Amnesty International makes news, it's for criticizing the West. No surprise there.

And as usual, the media goes along with it.

just more proof of how deep it gets:(

http://boortz.com/nuze/index.html

Report not entirely one sided
by JP Bill / August 22, 2006 11:57 PM PDT
In reply to: AMNESTY ACCUSES ISRAEL
Amnesty urges UN to probe Israel strategy

By Neil MacDonald in Beirut

Published: August 22 2006 23:47 | Last updated: August 22 2006 23:47
Noting violations by both sides, Amnesty says it has asked the United Nations to open a ?comprehensive, independent and impartial inquiry? about the 34-day war between Israel and the Lebanese-based Hizbollah militia.

The losses inflicted by Israeli forces were not just ?collateral damage? under the accepted rules of war, according to Amnesty.

While Israel has started investigations into some of the possible violations by its forces, the Lebanese government is yet to look into actions by Hizbollah that also break international humanitarian law, the Amnesty report says.

The head of the research team that prepared the report, Donatella Rovera, says the main difference between Israel?s and Hizbollah?s violations is the ?issue of scale?.

Every bombardment by Hizbollah against Israel was indisriminate and therefore unlawful, Ms Rovera said, regardless of the technological limitations of the militia?s old-fashioned Katyusha rockets.

But she also countered Israeli claims about ?responding to the source of fire,? which is legal. ?This doesn?t mean send a hell of a lot of stuff vaguely in that direction,? she said.
Collapse -
and
by Mark5019 / August 23, 2006 12:14 AM PDT

when you use the civillians like thos hazzballa did whos at fault?
i know that you think isreal shoulda ignored the rockets that mind you were aimed at civvilian populations as they werent made to destroy equipment..


to bad isreal used restraint:(
the next time i hope she dosnt:)

Collapse -
Any NGO would question
by Terry Browne / August 23, 2006 12:18 AM PDT

Israel in this case and in many more. NOT the Jews, but Israel. Only the blind can defend Israel's (NOT the Jew's) terrorism in the region.

Collapse -
ok your buddies who hide with civillians
by Mark5019 / August 23, 2006 12:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Any NGO would question

arent the cause you blind hate preaching

Collapse -
Again you call Israel ''terrorists''....
by EdH / August 23, 2006 12:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Any NGO would question

yet as far as I know you have never called Hezbollah or Hamas terrorists. Why is that?

Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization?

Is Hamas a terrorist organization?

Let's not dance around. Which side are you on?

Collapse -
no dance ed
by Mark5019 / August 23, 2006 1:08 AM PDT

he said this outragious cliam b4 and it was removed because he new he went over the line.
this time its saved
least he asks to have it removed

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Answer please?
by EdH / August 23, 2006 1:57 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) No dance needed, we know which side
by duckman / August 23, 2006 2:07 AM PDT
Collapse -
Reply
by Terry Browne / August 23, 2006 3:31 AM PDT
"Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization?"

It is an organization that has been elected into the Lebanese parliament by the Lebanese people.

"Is Hamas a terrorist organization?"

It is an organization that has been elected by the people of Palestine.
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Nice dance
by Evie / August 23, 2006 3:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply
Collapse -
we asked for a two-step
by jonah jones / August 23, 2006 3:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

and all we got was a side-step....


why am i not surprised....


,

Collapse -
OK. Now, you need to answer the question.
by Kiddpeat / August 23, 2006 4:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

Are Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations?

Collapse -
Why won't you answer?
by EdH / August 23, 2006 5:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

You realize of course that the Israeli government is also elected.

Why are you afraid to answer simple questions?

Are Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations or not?

Collapse -
responding only to Hez
by dawillie / August 23, 2006 1:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Reply

they have two members in Parliament.

does this legitimise the terrorism?

NOT.

Seems that Lebanon is quite happy to spend Iran and Syria money, particularly in the South and if you hide rockets in the homes of civilians 'for a fee' then that civilian house will be bombed.

The ppl. who died should have known that the money they were given would come back to haunt them.

The Hezbollah militants have no status in Lebanon.

They are not the armed forces of that country and if the Central Government wants to turn a blind eye, they too will pay.

Collapse -
And Israel is a democratic country
by TONI H / August 23, 2006 9:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Reply

that holds free elections for their government as well.....

So why call Israel a terrorist country and yet show extreme reluctance on your part to NOT call the REAL terrorist organizations terrorists?

TONI

Collapse -
i think its evident to all
by Mark5019 / August 23, 2006 9:12 PM PDT

what terry thinks wont make difference now if he says different.
you all have been more than fair in not thinking his/her reluctance to be judged.

he cant see the forest for all the trees are in the way:(

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Please give us your definition of "terrorism"
by Josh K / August 23, 2006 1:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Any NGO would question
Collapse -
I am aware of the fact that it is very
by Terry Browne / August 23, 2006 3:17 AM PDT

controversial and can be interpreted in many different ways. However, my interpretation is violence against civilians which is something that the state of Israel (NOT the Jews) has engaged in for many years against the Palestinians and other people in the region.

Collapse -
So Hezbollah and Hamas ...
by Evie / August 23, 2006 3:33 AM PDT

... ARE terrorist organizations. Why then can you not simply say so when asked?

Collapse -
I believe
by Terry Browne / August 23, 2006 3:37 AM PDT

that I have already said in another thread that I am against ALL kinds of terrorism.

Collapse -
Do you ...
by Evie / August 23, 2006 3:38 AM PDT
In reply to: I believe

... consider Hamas and Hezbollah to be terrorist organizations? Yes or no.

Collapse -
Already answered that...
by Terry Browne / August 23, 2006 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Do you ...
Collapse -
so you could say that
by jonah jones / August 23, 2006 3:49 AM PDT

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization that has been elected into the Lebanese parliament by the Lebanese people"

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that has been elected by the people of Palestine"


?


.

Collapse -
Well, actually, no you didn't
by Josh K / August 23, 2006 3:49 AM PDT

A simple "Yes" or "No."

Are Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations?

Collapse -
No you didn't
by Evie / August 23, 2006 3:50 AM PDT

One last time.

Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization? Is Hamas a terrorist organization?

Yes or no.

Whether or not they are elected is irrelevant. You show no constraint in calling the Israeli government terrorists despite the fact that they have been freely elected for decades more than the recent electoral feats of real terrorists Sad

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) No you didn't. What's the yes or no answer?
by Kiddpeat / August 23, 2006 4:44 AM PDT
Collapse -
I think it is clear that you support Hamas and Hezbollah..
by EdH / August 23, 2006 6:05 AM PDT

in spite of their terrorist

Do you support Al Quaeda? Try to be honest.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Not an answer.
by Roger NC / August 24, 2006 12:03 AM PDT
Collapse -
Sure you are...........
by Glenda / August 23, 2006 3:46 AM PDT
In reply to: I believe

UNLESS that terrorism is aimed at Israel!

Collapse -
That's a vague definition
by Josh K / August 23, 2006 3:34 AM PDT

By that definition any war that causes civilian casualties (which is all of them) involves terrorism.

My understanding of the word is that it is the intentional targeting of civilians. Would you agree?

