Amilo Li2735 - no power after replacing inverter

Hi,
I have a Fujitsu Amilo Li2735.
I took the battery out to relace lcd inverter after replacing the screen(the screen went dark after replacing it, so have now replaced the inverter. Laptop LED's were working prior to new inverter).
Put battery back in.
Now I can't turn it back on - there is no power - no lights.
It seems completely dead. Everything seems in place - I can't see any
Any help would be much appreciated.
Regards,
Carl.
